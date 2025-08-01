Who is Justin Long? Paris Jackson calls off her engagement with the music producer 

  • home icon
By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:25 GMT
Cocktail - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard - Source: Getty
Paris Jackson calls of engagement with Justin Long (Image via Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images)

Almost 8 months after announcing her engagement to Justin Long, news of Paris Jackson calling off the same has been reported by TMZ, among other media portals, on July 31, 2025.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Justin Long is a producer, songwriter, audio engineer, mixer, and music distributor, who is "well versed in all aspects of the record-making process from creation to consumer."

Justin has more than a decade of experience in making music, and some of the tracks that he has mixed and engineered have ranked No. 1 on iTunes in the US and 20 other countries.

On July 24, 2025, X page @DailyMailCeleb posted pictures of Paris seemingly crying on her solo walk, reporting that it was shortly after her father Michael Jackson's death anniversary that the photos were taken. However, on July 31, 2025, Paris responded to the tweet, correcting the information, stating:

"those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again"
(Image via X/ @DailyMailCeleb)
Justin also pursued a role as a studio manager for Barefoot Recording and has worked with celebrities like Nickel Creek, 5 Seconds of Summer, Grace Potter, and The Wombats.

More details about Paris Jackson's former fiancé, Justin Long, explored

Not much is known about Paris Jackson's former fiancé, Justin Long's, formative years before he joined the music industry. However, during his August 2020 session on the Secret Sonics podcast, the host shed some light on Justin's career trajectory.

In 2013, Justin Long reached out to famous record producer Eric Valentine and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his apprenticeship with Eric. At the time, he worked with artists like Hey Violet, Keith Urban, and more.

During the podcast, Justin shared that he ventured into music production following his early days in a band, where the process of recording and producing music enticed him. Describing his family's influence on his career, Justin recalled that his grandmother introduced him to Led Zeppelin, adding:

"I think, where I started caring about audio things is-my dad's an editor, and my mom is a business manager. So I think genetically, and the way I was raised... well, editors look for ways to find imperfections and ways to make things as best as they can be."
He continued:

"And so there’s a certain- you could say obsessiveness, OCD-ness-to always chasing: If music is so dope and I like it so much, then I can channel this into, “How do I do that?” And, “How do you make it as good as possible? How do you do that?”"
Justin's profession was also the reason he happened to meet Paris Jackson. According to E! News' report dated December 2024, the former couple met backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

Talking to Access Hollywood about the same in June 2025, Paris Jackson recalled:

“He’s a sound engineer, and we were looking over the tape. He wanted to interject, and he wanted to put in his two cents. He looked at me and was like, ‘Can I?’ And I was like, ‘I trust you.’ And we had a little moment. And then we kinda started dating very shortly after that.”
Paris Jackson was vocal about her love for Justin Long, given that she posted heartfelt birthday wishes and regular updates with the music producer. Additionally, the two were seen posing together during the premiere of One Spoon of Chocolate at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025.

Divya Singh Rana

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
