When did Angela White & Derrick Milano get engaged? Couple announce break up after two years of togetherness

Blac Chyna, aka Angela White, recently ended her engagement to rapper Derrick Milano and announced the same via Instagram on July 3, 2025, stating:

"After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement. We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys. May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will, trusting that His plan is greater than our own."

Milano, a Grammy-winning producer, reposted a statement similar to that of Blac Chyna's on his Instagram Stories on the same day.

According to HotNewHipHop's October 2024 report, Milano and Angela had been dating since May 2023. The two got engaged on October 18, 2024, at Howard University's Yard Fest homecoming in Angela's home city, Washington D.C. At the time, Derrick Milano got down on one knee and proposed to Angela, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Before dating Milano, Angela White was in a relationship with YBN Almighty Jay in 2018. It was one of her most controversial relationships because at the time, Jay was 18 years old. As per HotNewHipHop's October 2023 report, the two reportedly met online and were first seen together in February 2018. However, Angela's relationship with YBN Almighty Jay ended in June 2018.

The publication mentioned that Angela's relationship with YBN Almighty Jay was followed by her alleged link-up with Twin Hector, shortly after which Blac Chyna started dating Milano.

"In this case love found us": When Angela White and Derrick Milano opened up about their relationship

Before ending their 2-year long run, Angela White and Derrick Milano publicized their affection for one another on social media. They also spoke to People about their relationship in an exclusive interview dated September 27, 2023.

At the time, Blac Chyna expressed her confidence in the relationship by making a statement along the lines of:

“You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White & Derrick Gray! They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us. I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes.”

Angela mentioned that the best thing about their relationship was that it was built on their friendship with each other. She added that their “long talks, consistency, support, love, trust, and faith” were the reason their relationship reached a certain stage.

The Cash Only rapper expressed her belief in God's timing being always right, stating that one must have faith in the Almighty when it comes to love. She also mentioned:

“Being able to be around somebody in your most vulnerable state plays a huge role in a successful relationship. Not to mention how important communication is to express to each other feelings, emotions, & honesty.”

Another aspect of their relationship that the former couple revealed in their 2023 interview was how they both were "executing and dominating" in terms of their career. Blac Chyna emphasized that she was just as involved in her career as Derrick Milano, emphasizing that their wins were a shared victory.

At the time, the now ex-couple teased "impactful things" concerning their future. They added that it won't only elevate them as a team, but also the community and the world by leading by example.

According to HotNewHiphop, Angela White previously made headlines over her relationship with Rob Kardashian, which started in 2016 and ended the year after that. The two share a daughter, Dream, together.

