Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons' relationship timeline explored as actress confirms split with rapper 

On Wednesday, June 18, Angela Simmons appeared in an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, where she opened up about her split with Yo Gotti.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While Angela didn't delve into the details of the reason behind their separation, she hinted at the breakup not being her choice. When Martinez asked if she was "in your single girl era again," Simmons responded with,

"Not by choice, but you know, I respect him"

Angie's follow-up question to the reality TV star was,

"This man proclaimed that he wanted to get with Angela Simmons. This man, like, pursued you, so you’re not telling me that he ended it, did he end the relationship?"

Ad

Then, clarifying on her previous answer, Simmons said,

"No, it was my choice, you know, I just, I had to make a decision. Some stuff is better left unsaid. Again, much love and respect to him, he’s doing his thing, I’m happy for him."

Simmons' confirmation about the former couple's breakup comes in the wake of a cryptic Instagram story about priorities. The couple started dating in 2023, but the Act Right rapper harboured feelings for Angela years before that. Here's a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Ad

Timeline of Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons' relationship, explored

October 2015: Yo Gotti mentions Angela Simmons in his song, Down in the DM

Ad

Yo Gotti first spoke about his admiration for Angela Simmons in 2015, through his song, Down in the DM. In a verse on the track, Gotti rapped,

"And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold.’ Fuck it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)."

While the song led to Yo Gotti's fans speculating if the two were an item, neither star made any comments on the subject.

Ad

April 2016: Angela Simmons got engaged to Sutton Tennyson

Enter caption Simmons and Sutton Tennyson (Image via Getty)

In April 2016, Angela confirmed her engagement to Sutton Tennyson, surprising many. In September, they welcomed their son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson. A year later, rapper Yo Gotti mentioned Angela in his song Save It For Me.

Ad

Claiming that he was moving on following the engagement news, Gotti rapped on the song,

"Passed my number to Angela/I thought I had her/Her n***a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I'm moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/Maybe me sayin' her name made him move faster."

Ad

However, in December 2017, Simmons and Tennyson's relationship came to an abrupt end, Complex reports. The following year, in November 2018, Tennyson was killed in a fatal shootout. Angela expressed her grief over Sutton's death on social media, adding that she needed time to heal from the tragic incident.

January 2023: Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons confirm their relationship

Angela's Cakes Launch - Source: Getty

In January 2023, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons confirmed their relationship with pictures from a romantic photoshoot on their social media, HipHopDX reported. The couple also posted videos of watching the New Year's Eve fireworks together from a boat on their respective stories.

Ad

Once the couple went public, they were often spotted out together, including the Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers game in Memphis, where the couple sat courtside. In February 2023, Simmons was Gotti's date on the Grammys red carpet. They also shared heartfelt messages for each other over social media on Valentine's Day.

September 2024: Yo Gotti took her on a vacation on her 37th birthday

Angela Simmons & Pinky Cole Launch Angela's Cakes - Source: Getty

In September 2024, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons appeared to be just as much in love as at the beginning of their relationship. On her 37th birthday on September 18, the No Fake Love rapper took her on a fancy vacation in the Himalayas, where they stayed at a cave-side villa.

Ad

Simmons also flaunted other luxury presents she received from his boyfriend over social media, including a Hermes bag and a matching watch.

According to HotNewHipHop, a source close to the couple told the media outlet that the couple parted ways in May 2025, with Angela not feeling like a "priority" for Yo Gotti amid his hectic schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More