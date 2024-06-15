How old was Rubi Rose when she appeared in the Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ Video? Singer refutes claims after severe backlash

Rubi Rose was recently criticized after she shared a statement about her age on The Joe Budden Podcast on June 14, 2024. The rapper told the host that she was 16 when she was chosen to be featured in the music video of the single Bad and Boujee, released by the hip-hop group Migos.

Netizens immediately reacted on social media, claiming it was inappropriate to cast her considering her age. As the situation escalated, Rubi Rose took to her official account on X the following day, revealing that she was 18 when the video was filmed. She clarified:

"I was 18 in bad and boujee video, my bad y'all."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Given her date of birth is October 2, 1997, she had turned 19 by the time the music video was released. Despite her clarification, the comments section was flooded with reactions. One user posted a screenshot of a past tweet from Rose, which stated:

"Sometimes you have to lie about your age when it comes to nfl players."

Another person criticized Rose for her choices at 16, saying she could have done something else to "make a living in life." A few others were not satisfied with Rubi's tweet, claiming that she was not telling the truth.

Bad and Boujee was originally released in 2016 and reached the first spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

"Everybody uses writers" — Rubi Rose reveals that she never wrote the lyrics for her songs

While appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast on Friday, Rose was questioned whether she had any contribution in writing the lyrics for her tracks. She responded by saying that she has never written her own lyrics and has no plans to do so in the future. She further stated:

"I definitely have, you know, my writers and people … Everybody uses writers though, like, realistically. When people say they don't… I don't know, maybe you [Joe Budden] really don't but literally, I feel like everybody uses writers."

Although Rubi Rose's statement about her age created controversy on social media, her confession of not writing the lyrics was praised by the public. One of them wrote that the hip-hop industry needs artists like Rose, and another appreciated her for being honest.

Apart from Joe Budden, the podcast is co-hosted by Melyssa Ford, a former model. During the latest episode, Rubi Rose was asked if she knew about Ford, to which she described Melyssa as the "Greatest of All Time" in her response. As soon as Melyssa heard the words, she was spotted blushing, and the cast members were seemingly impressed with Rose.

Rubi Rose has been making headlines for some time after seemingly hinting at romantic involvement with comedian and actor Druski.

Rumors of their romance emerged in April 2024. Last month, Rose shared a video of roses on her Instagram Story, reportedly recorded in the back of a vehicle that had the logo of Druski's company, Coulda Been Records. She wrote alongside the clip:

"Our two-week anniversary. My baby."

Earlier the same month, Druski posted a few photos, one of them featuring him holding Rose around his arms. However, the duo has not made an official announcement of the relationship.