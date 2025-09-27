How did Rick Springfield react to running into 99-year-old Dick Van Dyke at the gym?

Rick Springfield ran into 99-year-old TV icon Dick Van Dyke at the gym, and his reaction was to get a selfie and share an appreciative comment towards the actor. The 76-year-old singer shared the impromptu selfie on his Instagram on Friday, September 26, 2025, showing the two in their workout clothes, making a fist for the camera.In the caption, Springfield shared that he had been filming an episode of Men's Health magazine when he went to the gym and ran into Dick Van Dyke, claiming that the 99-year-old actor was &quot;working out on every machine.&quot; The '80s singer went on to praise the actor, sharing a self-deprecating joke. He wrote:&quot;Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being. I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRick Springfield's appreciation for Dick Van Dyke's prowess at the gym spoke volumes, as he himself is dedicated to working out. The '80s rocker told People Magazine in February all about how he maintains his fit physique, saying that exercise is part of her daily routine. Whenever he's playing with his band, his routine is a two-hour aerobic workout.He is also strict on his diet, describing himself as a pescatarian, although he admitted that he will eat meat once in a while. However, he has avoided inflammatory foods like dairy and has also cut back on his alcohol intake for the past two years.Rick Springfield is returning to the road with Richard MarxRick Springfield is fresh off his I Want My 80s Tour with John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young, and John Cafferty. After visiting over 40 American cities with other 80s music legends, with their last performance in Henderson in mid-August, Springfield will return on the road, and this time, it will be with American singer-songwriter Richard Marx, known for hits Endless Summer Nights and Right Here Waiting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir co-headlining acoustic tour will be in the first two weeks of October 2025, which will see the two music legends visit four cities in seven dates to perform their biggest hits live. Here's the tour schedule for their upcoming shows:October 3, 2025: Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FLOctober 4, 2025: Kravitz Center in West Palm Beach, FLOctober 5, 2025: King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FLOctober 7, 2025: BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, ALOctober 8, 2025: Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TNOctober 10, 2025: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NCOctober 11, 2025: Newton Performing Arts Center in Newton, NCAccording to Ruth Eckerd Hall's promotion of the event, it will be the first time Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will be performing together in Clearwater. Following his concerts with Marx, Springfield will also continue touring until the first week of November.The Rick Springfield Full Band Show will kick off on October 24, 2025, at the Cabo Sunset Festival in Baja, Mexico. He will also be visiting Napa, Auburn, Santa Fe, and Carrollton until November 8, 2025.Stay tuned for more updates and news on your favorite musicians as the year progresses.