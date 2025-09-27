  • home icon
  How did Rick Springfield react to running into 99-year-old Dick Van Dyke at the gym?

How did Rick Springfield react to running into 99-year-old Dick Van Dyke at the gym?

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:28 GMT
Rick Springfield Performs At The Mountain Winery (Image via Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Rick Springfield ran into 99-year-old TV icon Dick Van Dyke at the gym, and his reaction was to get a selfie and share an appreciative comment towards the actor. The 76-year-old singer shared the impromptu selfie on his Instagram on Friday, September 26, 2025, showing the two in their workout clothes, making a fist for the camera.

In the caption, Springfield shared that he had been filming an episode of Men's Health magazine when he went to the gym and ran into Dick Van Dyke, claiming that the 99-year-old actor was "working out on every machine." The '80s singer went on to praise the actor, sharing a self-deprecating joke. He wrote:

"Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being. I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!"
Rick Springfield's appreciation for Dick Van Dyke's prowess at the gym spoke volumes, as he himself is dedicated to working out. The '80s rocker told People Magazine in February all about how he maintains his fit physique, saying that exercise is part of her daily routine. Whenever he's playing with his band, his routine is a two-hour aerobic workout.

He is also strict on his diet, describing himself as a pescatarian, although he admitted that he will eat meat once in a while. However, he has avoided inflammatory foods like dairy and has also cut back on his alcohol intake for the past two years.

Rick Springfield is returning to the road with Richard Marx

Rick Springfield is fresh off his I Want My 80s Tour with John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young, and John Cafferty. After visiting over 40 American cities with other 80s music legends, with their last performance in Henderson in mid-August, Springfield will return on the road, and this time, it will be with American singer-songwriter Richard Marx, known for hits Endless Summer Nights and Right Here Waiting.

Their co-headlining acoustic tour will be in the first two weeks of October 2025, which will see the two music legends visit four cities in seven dates to perform their biggest hits live. Here's the tour schedule for their upcoming shows:

  • October 3, 2025: Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL
  • October 4, 2025: Kravitz Center in West Palm Beach, FL
  • October 5, 2025: King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL
  • October 7, 2025: BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL
  • October 8, 2025: Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN
  • October 10, 2025: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC
  • October 11, 2025: Newton Performing Arts Center in Newton, NC
According to Ruth Eckerd Hall's promotion of the event, it will be the first time Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will be performing together in Clearwater. Following his concerts with Marx, Springfield will also continue touring until the first week of November.

The Rick Springfield Full Band Show will kick off on October 24, 2025, at the Cabo Sunset Festival in Baja, Mexico. He will also be visiting Napa, Auburn, Santa Fe, and Carrollton until November 8, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on your favorite musicians as the year progresses.

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

