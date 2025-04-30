"I can see your HALO" — Fans react as GOT7's BamBam signs exclusive contract with Halo Corporation for solo endeavours

On April 30, 2025, TenAsia reported that BamBam of the boy group Got7 signed an exclusive contract with Halo Corporation. The singer departed from his agency, Abyss Company, in February 2025.

On April 29, Halo Corporation announced that they had signed the singer to an exclusive contract and said they would support his activities under the company. In their official statement, the agency stated, as reported by the same publication,

" We are committed to providing BamBam with all the support he needs to fully express his artistic abilities. We ask for your continued interest in BamBam."

The GOT7 member also shared the news on his official social media accounts, where he revealed the Halo Corporation's logo along with striking pictures.

Fans took to the internet to express excitement and anticipation for the singer's upcoming activities under a new label. One fan remarked, using the singer's agency's name, Halo Corporation, that they can see his "Halo."

"I can see your HALO," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Similar fan reactions continued on X, congratulating the singer, expressing their excitement, and referring to it as "a new era."

"A new era begins, full of new projects and successes," remarked a fan.

"So excited for this journey!!" exclaimed another fan.

"Congratulations on your new beginning, BamBam! May your journey be filled with all the good things in the world," reacted a fan on X.

More congratulatory messages surfaced on X for the singer and his new agency. Fans also wished him success and stated they were "so proud" of him.

"Congratulations. we're so proud of you. You hid it so well. Can't wait for what's coming next. I'll always be cheering for you. It feels so good to be your fan. So blessed," wrote another fan on X.

"Congrats Bamie! I just realize that I saw you growth just in front my eyes and I'm pretty sure that you'll achieve everything you want. I'm sooooo proud of you and always will be here supporting you," added another fan.

"Heartfelt congratulations on embarking upon this exciting new chapter. Wishing you continued success and fulfillment in all your endeavors," said another fan on X.

More about GOT7 vocalist BamBam and his solo activities

Bam Bam, aka Kunpimook Bhuwakul, is a Thai rapper and a member of the boy group GOT7. His stage name is derived from the cartoon character Bamm Bamm Rubble from The Flintstones.

His love for Korean culture and singing was sparked when his mother brought him to several concerts of the singer, Rain. He started learning to dance and sing when he was 10. He was part of the same dance crew as BLACKPINK's Lisa, called WE Zaa Cool. At 13 years old, he passed the JYP World Tour Audition in Thailand and moved to South Korea to become a trainee.

He parted ways with JYP Entertainment in 2021 and signed with Abyss Company in March 2021. He made his solo debut with the EP, Ribbon, in June 2021. He released his digital single, Who are You, featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi in December 2021.

He released his second EP, B, in January 2022, featuring the lead single, Mo. He dropped his new digital single, Wheels Up, featuring Mayzin, through the newly established music company, Golden Star Entertainment. BamBam's first studio album, Sour & Sweet, was released in March 2023, with the title track of the same name.

In other news, BamBam and his bandmates released their 13th EP, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025 with its lead single, Python. Python reached the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 27 regions as reported by The Korean Herald on January 21, 2025.

