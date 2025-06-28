“I have genuinely never been happier” — Fans elated as Lewis Capaldi returns to Glastonbury stage after two years due to health battle

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage two years after his last performance. In June 2023, the singer was the headliner for the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival. While performing his hit song Someone You Loved, Capaldi experienced a Tourette's attack on stage.

Unable to complete the song, the crowd showed their support by singing alongside Capaldi. After the show, the singer took a break to focus on his mental health and well-being.

On June 27, 2025, Lewis Capaldi returned to the Pyramid stage of the Glastonbury Festival and sang Before You Go, Someone You Loved, and a new song, Survive. He thanked the audience in a speech, saying he might start crying if he said too much.

"Glastonbury it's good to be back. Won't say too much up here today as if I do I might start crying, but I can't thank you enough for coming here and being with here," the singer said.

X user @PopCrave shared the news of the singer's return to the stage. The tweet has now gone viral with nearly 60,000 likes. It garnered a positive reaction from netizens as they praised Capaldi for his battle with Tourette's syndrome.

"I have genuinely never been happier to see someone return to the stage," they wrote.

Netizens praised Lewis Capaldi for performing despite having Tourette's syndrome, calling him "inspiring."

"As someone with tourettes, this is so inspiring to watch, forever will be proud of him," one netizen wrote.

"Tourette isn't easy to deal with, glad to see good people who were willing to enthusiastically fill that time up for him between breathers," another netizen added.

"Louis Capaldi is amazing and has so many amazing songs. He started getting anxiety really bad and it triggered his Tourette's badly," another user wrote.

Netizens continued to praise the 28-year-old singer, calling him "courageous."

"This kid been through a lot. I'm just glad to see him thriving and seems to be doing a lot better with his tourettes and his addiction," one X user wrote.

"It's nice to see him back. My grandson has Tourette's and it can be difficult to deal with," another user added.

"God sees your courageous heart. Thanks for your fight and passion Lewis!!" Another netizen wrote.

Lewis Capaldi on his Tourette's syndrome

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi walks onto the Pyramid Stage during day three of the Glastonbury festival 2025 - Day Three - (Image via Getty)

In April 2023, Lewis Capaldi gave an interview to Variety, discussing his Tourette's syndrome and mental health issues, which were showcased in his Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now.

Capaldi revealed his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis in September 2022 in an Instagram livestream. The singer told the media outlet that it was "terrifying" to share his struggles in the documentary.

"It was terrifying to share it. Even though I'm open and forthcoming online, it's usually through quite a jovial lens," the singer stated.

Capaldi also stated that he openly started talking about his Tourette's syndrome because he didn't want people to assume he was on drugs.

"I have this thing, and I'd rather just tell people what it is than them being like, 'Oh, is he on drugs?' I hate all that unnecessary worry," he said.

Lewis Capaldi released his new song Survive on June 27, 2025. The singer previously released an official cover of Britney Spears' Everytime on April 11, 2025.

Capaldi's last album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, was released on May 19, 2023. His singles, Forget Me, Pointless, and Wish You the Best, reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.

