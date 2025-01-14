Baylen Dupree is an influencer with Tourette Syndrome who started making TikToks in November 2021 after getting officially diagnosed in 2020.

The influencer has 9.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Her TikToks have gone viral multiple times. Baylen Dupree makes videos of her life and raises awareness of Tourette's Syndrome.

Her new show, Baylen Out Loud, will showcase the influencer's daily struggles with the syndrome. The first episode aired on January 13, 2025.

Baylen Dupree's journey with Tourette Syndrome so far

In an interview with People on February 17, 2023, Dupree shared her journey. She said her condition was not serious at first, but when she turned 15, her tics got worse. She said:

"It went from like 10 tics a day to 40 tics a day. And then COVID happened and it went from 40 tics a day to 500 tics a day. It was isolating, it was depressing."

Baylen also shared she was made fun of in school. Her classmates would film her tics without her consent and then circulate the video on Snapchat. She said:

"I was followed around the store by these girls who were actually in my math class at the time. I was videotaped and made fun of because of my tics. I've never seen the video, but it was sent around, and I got like 20 messages overnight through Snapchat, basically like, 'Oh my God, what's wrong with you? Why are you acting like that?'"

Baylen Dupree overcame the bullying and decided to embrace Tourette's Syndrome. In 2021, she started making videos on TikTok.

"I'm sick and tired of hiding from everyone when I can't do anything about the way I am. I can't change it so I might as well embrace it. And I've never looked back. I've never regretted it."

Dupree appeared on the show Dr. Phil in March 2022, where her parents shared that she had an "odd neck movement" when she was 7 years old. They shared that the influencer had a "combination of Tourette's and OCD."

Dupree shared that trolls accuse her of faking Tourette's and claim she's doing it for fame.

The TLC show Baylen Out Loud also provides a glimpse into Baylen's relationship with her boyfriend, Colin Dooley. Ahead of the show's release, Baylen told People on January 13, 2025, that she met Colin through a dating app and that her boyfriend is her "medicine."

"He is the prescription that I've needed for a really long time that never runs out. It was just meant to be. He just understands me so well. He distracts me from a lot of the things that consume my day and my time ... It just really helps just having someone there who gets it and understands me."

Baylen Dupree also expressed her appreciation for Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who has publicly discussed having Tourette's Syndrome. She said:

"That's what makes Billie so unique, because she's Billie, and Billie has her own story to tell and her own tics to show and everything in between. And I just know that everyone's story is different because everyone's their own person."

Baylen Dupree's TV show, Baylen Out Loud, aired its first episode on January 13, 2025, on TLC. The next episode will air on January 20, 2025.

