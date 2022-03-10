"You can't choose your tics": TikToker faking Tourette's gets called out by Twitch streamer

A Twitch streamer and YouTuber named Dapz recently called out a TikToker for faking Tourette syndrome. Dapz, a content creator with the condition, blasted the TikTok user for making up their tics and faking the condition just to gain TikTok clout.

The content creator watched a series of the TikToker's videos and broke down what was wrong with them.

“Yeah, once again, you can’t really choose what tic you have at any given moment. It kind of just happens.”

Twitch streamer puts TikTok content creator on blast for faking Tourettes Syndrome

Not everyone knew Dapz has Tourettes

Tourettes Syndrome is a condition of the nervous system, where the person has “tics,” or sudden twitches. They can include twitches, movements of the body, or sounds the person makes seemingly out of nowhere.

After watching a TikTok video this content creator put out, he immediately called out how foolish it was. Dapz pointed out that moments of Tourettes are not funny, happy moments but ones of frustration.

“If this were happening to me while and like, I was having such severe tics while trying to package something, I wouldn’t be happy like she is, I’d be p***ed the f**k off.”

Dapz then went on to say that the only time people faked it around him was at summer camp

The Twitch streamer was very noticeably frustrated after watching another of these videos, where the girl seemed incredibly happy to have these tics. He makes it known that tics are not forced, and if he is waiting for a tic to happen, it doesn’t usually happen for him.

In particular, a video where the TikToker rated their tics upset Dapz, having him call this one out.

“You cannot choose your tics! They happen when they happen and you don’t know, or you have a very limited idea of what it’s going to be!”

He then mocked the TikTok, talking briefly about some of his tics, rating them as annoying and occasionally painful, giving them 0/10s. The Twitch streamer said that some of her stuff is relatable, but ultimately, it’s not being done for awareness but for clout and popularity on TikTok.

“We all know you aren’t doing it for awareness, or maybe you are in a weird, messed up way, but you’re showing it for clout. Clout!”

The internet appreciates Dapz spreading awareness about Tourettes

It’s not uncommon to see someone fake something serious on TikTok, all to gain visibility, popularity, or clout, and Tourettes is one of them. Some users have seen several people on the platform pretend they have Tourettes, just to get views.

It frustrates many how people will use a condition like this to attention seek or gain internet fame.

There are many on TikTok who fake illnesses or disorders for clout (Image via YouTube)

Some commenters talked about relatives or loved ones that also suffer this disorder (Image via YouTube)

Clout chasing with fake illnesses frustrated people who suffer it and people who know people with Tourettes (Image via YouTube)

While some users were outraged by this TikToker, others praised Dapz for opening up about his problems and sharing factual and correct information about Tourettes. People with Tourettes spoke up and thanked the Twitch streamer.

Tourettes is not especially uncommon and several of the commenters have it (Image via YouTube)

Some of the commenters said they were diagnosed and talked about the problems with the faker (Image via YouTube)

Some commenters talked about how disgusting they thought that TikTok tactic was (Image via YouTube)

Others praised the Twitch streamer for being open about this particular trend on TikTok. While these people did not admit to having Tourettes, they were glad a light was being shone on this.

One YouTube commenter pointed out that they had Tourettes and TikTokers like this causes them a great deal of stress and frustration. This particular commenter has to allegedly deal with people swearing at them to try and “create” tics for them.

Some also had friends with Tourettes and talked about how frustrating it was for the people that suffered with it.

There are also YouTubers who talked about personal experiences or ones friends have endured (Image via YouTube)

Other sufferers of Tourettes were furious at what trends like this led to (Image via YouTube)

Dapz, while being a Twitch streamer who happens to have Tourettes, did not appear to do anything more than spread awareness about it. From his video, it was pretty clear that he was frustrated by this particular TikToker who was faking a disorder to gain clout on the platform and treated the condition as a joke.

