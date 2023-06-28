When did Lewis Capaldi get Tourettes? Diagnosis explained as singer cancels all tour dates as condition worsens

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he won't be touring for some time for recovery from his health issues. The news comes after he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome back in September 2022. His health problems have already started to affect him as he was having trouble finishing his performance at Glastonbury on June 24, 2023.

He had previously canceled a few of his performances before his performance on Saturday to recover from his health issues. Capaldi announced the news of his tour break via Instagram on Tuesday and posted a lengthy statement. He thanked all those who attended his Glastonbury show and their support towards him. He further stated:

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

Capaldi said that he was expecting to recover in three weeks and that he has been adjusting himself to his Tourette. He wrote that, following his performance at Glastonbury, he understood that his recovery is going to take more time. He continued:

"I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever."

Lewis concluded by apologizing to everyone who came to witness the performance, saying that he needs to give them the best and that playing every night has been his dream over the years.

Lewis Capaldi revealed his Tourette Syndrome diagnosis back in September 2022

Lewis Capaldi disclosed in September 2022 during an Instagram Live that he has been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome. Capaldi said that his shoulder twitches frequently and that the intensity of the pain is different every time.

Capaldi stated that he originally believed it to be a degenerative disease and that the twitching started a long time ago in 2018 during an interview.

Lewis Capaldi said that he shared the news of his disorder because he did not want anyone to have a misconception that he might be taking cocaine. He said that he had gotten Botox on his shoulder to restrict the movement, which worked for some time. He also mentioned that his health has improved a lot.

Mayo Clinic states that Tourette Syndrome involves continuous movements and unwanted sounds that are uncontrollable. It is common between the ages of 2 and 15 and males have more chances of developing it.

Common symptoms of the disease include simple tics that are sudden, brief and repetitive and complex tics that have a distinct and cooperative pattern of movements involving various muscle groups. Family history is a major risk factor in this disease.

Lewis Capaldi has released two albums in his career

Lewis Capaldi's debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was released in May 2019. This was followed by Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent in May this year.

He released a live album titled Live from Wembley in December 2020 alongside seven EPs. He is also famous for his singles which include Fade, Rush, Grace, Before You Go, Pointless, Wish You the Best, and more.

