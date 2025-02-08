"I got to meet my idol" — Beverly Hills bartender gushes about serving "London Boy" to Taylor Swift on her recent night-out with Selena Gomez

A Beverly Hills-based bartender recently opened up about his experience of meeting Taylor Swift as he served her a drink at a restaurant. Notably, the singer went out with Selena Gomez to enjoy some time outside in Los Angeles before going to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl and support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as per Page Six on February 6, 2025.

The bartender, whose name was revealed to be Wyatt Heath, took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 6, to share a photo of the drink called "The London Boy" that he served to Swift. The drink had a flower on top, and the caption read:

"I can't believe I got to serve The London Boy to taylorswift herself! Life is such as amazing experience. Halsey once said, 'Don't meet your hero's, they're all f**king weirdos.' But she was wrong. I got to meet my idol and she was as kind as she is stunning!"

The bartender's post (Image via Instagram/@chaotic_wyatt_)

Notably, the name of the drink refers to Taylor Swift's single London Boy, which came out back in 2019. Although the track received a mixed response at the time, it was able to grab a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 after release, along with a few other charts.

The song was included in Taylor Swift's album Lover, which was also released the same year. The project turned out to be successful, with a record of around 450,000 copies sold on the day of its release.

Swift also performed the track while she appeared at Wembley Stadium in August last year, as part of The Eras Tour. According to USA Today, Swift changed some portions of the lyrics as she performed but did not mix it with another track.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez went to a restaurant for their private outing

The news of the singers' night out earlier this week has recently created headlines, as they headed to the Beverly Hills, California-based Negroni Caffe Bar. Speaking to Page Six on February 6, 2025, a restaurant spokesperson shared that the duo was not accompanied by anyone except their security.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez opted to sit in a booth next to a bar, and they were having a "giggly" conversation with each other, as revealed by the spokesperson. While they ordered a few drinks, Swift specifically enjoyed the cacao old-fashioned cocktail.

While bartender Wyatt Heath revealed in a social media post that he served a drink to Swift, the spokesperson told Page Six that both the singers appreciated the tuna crispy rice along with the entrées. The restaurant spokesperson also told the publication that their bill amount was similar to that of an average customer, however, the duo tipped "very generously."

Expand Tweet

The spokesperson disclosed that Taylor and Selena had a conversation with all the people working at the place. Gomez also spoke to an employee who wants to be an actor, and the spokesperson addressed the moment by saying:

"My co-worker just recently moved to LA and Selena had a really great conversation with him about how his experience is here. He's also trying to become an actor, so she was very motivational."

The staff members also ensured that the girls' night out was private, and the general public did not rush inside the restaurant to intervene, letting the artists enjoy their privacy.

Taylor Swift has not announced any new album since she wrapped up The Eras Tour in December last year. On the other hand, Selena Gomez was last seen as Alex Russo in the show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, alongside a film titled Emilia Perez. She also reprised her role as Mabel Mora in the fourth season of the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

