“I got songs” — Richie Sambora says he would return to Bon Jovi if Jon Bon Jovi regains his voice

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora revealed he is open to returning to the band if frontman Jon Bon Jovi regains his voice. The musician, in his recent interview on The Allison Hagendorf Show, brought up a possible Bon Jovi reunion, stating:

"If he gets (it) back, I’ll go play. I got songs. I swear to God. It’s the honest-to-God truth... I told everybody that I would, without a doubt, go back. The world needs it... We need hope."

Sambora is referring to the Livin' on a Prayer singer's 2022 medialization surgery to repair one of his vocal cords that had atrophied and was hindering his singing. The frontman is currently recovering from the surgery.

Back in 2013, the guitarist abruptly left the band just hours before they were set to perform in Calgary as part of their Because We Can tour. Bon Jovi was forced to finish the tour with Phil X, who previously covered for Sambora in 2011, while he was in rehab as the guitarist.

Richie Sambora admits he should have left “a couple albums before" his actual exit

Last month, Hulu released its four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. It chronicled the ins and outs of the band and its 40+-year run, including Sambora's departure and its aftermath. During his appearance on the series, Richie Sambora apologized for his sudden exit, stating that while he didn't "regret leaving the situation," he regrets "how he did it."

Per Entertainment Weekly, in his interview with host Hagendorf, Richie admitted he probably should’ve left "a couple albums before" his actual exit. At the time, he cited personal reasons but later revealed he left to focus on his daughter Ava (with ex-wife Heather Locklear).

Despite the past, there is no animosity between the two. In his April 23 interview with People, Jon Bon Jovi revealed he and Richie Sambora watched three parts of the documentary together. He told the publication:

"But just to be clear, there was nothing but love. There was never a fight. Ultimately being in a rock band is not a life sentence. He had to deal with his other issues."

Richie Sambora, who visited Jon Bon Jovi sometime after his operation, discussed his recuperation process. The guitarist remarked, "Physiologically, it doesn't seem almost possible," elaborating that it's almost like re-learning speech.

"As Jon said, he’s been having problems with his voice, and now he had that operation with some plastic thing in his larynx. It’s an iffy thing at best. I don’t know if there’s anybody that has ever had that be successful. I’m not really sure about that."

However, he adds that if the singer heals, he will definitely go back.

In the days following the release of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the 64-year-old took to social media to reflect on his controversial exit. On May 2, Sambora shared an extended and unedited clip of his interview for this documentary where he opens up about not receiving "compassion" during his departure.

In his May 6 exclusive with People, the guitarist opened up about the Hulu documentary being from Jon's view, stating:

"It's his (Jon's) project and it's his perspective. I have a different perspective on all of that."

Last month, Richie Sambora released his first solo single in 11 years, I Pray and another song, Livin' Alone, a week later. Thank You, Goodnight is currently streaming on Hulu.