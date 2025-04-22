“I’m not coming back to Nap Town”- Boosie Badazz vows boycott of Indianapolis over $3K scam involving his daughter

In a public rant, rapper Boosie Badazz accused Indianapolis promoters of reportedly calling his daughter Iviona “Poison Ivi” Hatch, as a “b*tch.” He also claimed that they did not pay her the agreed-upon amount for a performance.

Boosie further claimed that the same person allegedly scammed Iviona $3,000. In an Instagram Live clip, which was later re-uploaded on X by @onlydubsX on April 19, attempted to explain the situation, saying:

“She wants to get some heat. I'm saying something to get it right. This cost this much. We went to the hotel…”

Vowing never to return to “Nap Town,” a common nickname for Indianapolis, the rapper stated:

“I ain't got no back in it. I ain't got money. Well, it broke and chained the promoters in nap time, but I rather y'all take my sh*t and take my daughter's sh*t I am not coming back to nap time…”

Repeating himself, and stating that if the people of Indianapolis wanted him back, they needed to repay both him and his daughter, Boosie Badazz further said:

“It's always for nap time. I'm free shot all alone. I'll show me through all the years, but I'm not coming back to nap time as old with You want me back? They got paid that time but times four what they took from my daughter…”

Boosie Badazz further opened up about the incident weeks after his car accident

Due to the event, which reportedly happened in mid-April 2025, as per Hype Fresh’s April 19 report, Boosie has stated that he will never perform in Indianapolis. He demanded that the promoters reimburse his daughter four times the sum they reportedly withheld.

Boosie Badazz expressed his frustration over the alleged mistreatment of his daughter on Instagram Live. He claimed that the promoters owed his daughter a hefty amount for her professional services. He also accused them of "playing with [his] daughter's money" and "bad business."

Additionally, as per the same Hype Fresh’s report, Boosie became even more indignant when a promoter allegedly used a derogatory term to describe Iviona, further escalating the conflict. During the tirade, he referred to the promoters as "broke a*s" for mismanaging the arrangement. He then declared that all future appearances in Indianapolis will be boycotted.

Additionally, during the same video, Boosie Badazz further explained the situation. Talking about how she lost the money, he said:

“I just talked to her manager and let him know that none of the people locked in for the slots. So we're gonna create an opportunity and I was still gonna pay for it. If I handed you that money right now, like I said, and it was 450 cash that I handed you. But it was $80 for what you said you wanted. I said.. I'll be here's 450, that 80, I'm gonna put towards that.”

In his rant, he also issued a warning to other artists, saying:

“To any other artist who seen this, I’m putting y’all on game… Y’all don’t need to go out there neither. Ni*gas ain’t got your back end.”

The video and the accusations came two weeks after the rapper was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, April 7, 2025. As per the Tribune’s April 8 report, several people were injured, as suggested by alleged surveillance footage from the scene.

A green BMW with deployed airbags and significant vehicle damage was involved in the collision, which is thought to have happened in or around Atlanta, Georgia. Although it remains unclear what exact role BoosieBadazz played in the crash, he was seen in some of the footage moving around and interacting with bystanders while shirtless.

Nevertheless, as per iHeart’s April 18 report, Boosie Badazz claimed that he was still dealing with health problems ten days after the collision.

Following his public rant, Boosie Badazz didn’t explain anything else about the whole thing as of yet.

