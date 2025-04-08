“Why they laid out like that?” — Netizens react to Boosie Badazz’s car crash video amid the rapper’s publicist confirming he wasn’t hurt

Rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., was involved in a car crash on Monday, April 7, in Atlanta, Georgia. According to The Shade Room, the rapper's publicist stated that he was allegedly not driving the car, and it didn't belong to him.

Ad

As per Loren Lorosa on X, Boosie was reportedly on his phone in the passenger seat, and as soon as he looked up, the car got hit. The rapper's publicist also reportedly told Loren that Boosie went to the hospital to check up on the driver's condition.

According to Men's Journal on April 7, 2025, the rapper informed his fans on Facebook soon after the accident that he was fine. He wrote in the now-deleted post,

Ad

Trending

"I'M GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD. GOD GOT ME."

In a newly surfaced video following the crash, Boosie Badazz can be seen walking around shirtless, talking to supposed bystanders while some men lie on the road. The damaged green BMW, which the rapper's publicist claims belongs to the driver, is also seen in the clip. The video, along with the publicist's reported remarks, was uploaded to Instagram by the page @TheShadeRoom.

Ad

Ad

One netizen (@ogblizzyblake) wondered why the people were lying on the road in the way they were, commenting,

"Why they laid out like that??"

Netizen talks about the clip from the rapper's car accident. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, some users prayed for the rapper's well-being. One (@bunkiepeach) remarked that he must be protected by some higher being, as he also beat cancer and survived gunshots in the past. According to TMZ's November 2015 report, the rapper announced that year that he was battling kidney cancer at the time.

Ad

Netizens discuss the rapper's car accident. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Some netizens were seemingly amused by the clip as they kept commenting on the men lying down on the road. One user (@trappthageneral) called the rapper smart because he allegedly gave enough reasons to ensure people hurt in the accident couldn't sue him.

Ad

Netizens talk about the rapper's car accident. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Netizens continued to claim the people in the clip were allegedly pretending to be hurt so they could get paid.

Ad

Netizens talk about Boosie Badazz's car accident. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Boosie Badazz recently gifted a white BMW to his fiancée, Rajel Nelson

Boosie Badazz and his fiancée, Rajel Nelson (Image via Getty)

According to Complex's report dated April 8, the rapper celebrated the upcoming arrival of his daughter Sevyn on Saturday, April 5. The couple arranged a baby shower titled 'Showering Sevyn,' where Boosie gifted a white BMW to his fiancée, Rajel Nelson.

Ad

According to the media outlet, the 42-year-old rapper has eight children with six women, and he proposed to Nelson in November 2023. The rapper's daughter, Iviona Hatch, aka "Poison Ivi," also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz also gifted his daughter, Lyric Hatch, a Porsche in January this year for her 16th birthday.

Ad

Boosie Badazz's last album, Lines for Valentines, was released in 2023. Prior to that, on September 20, 2022, the rapper released his memoir titled Cross The Tracks: A Memoir.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More