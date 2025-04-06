How many kids does Boosie Badazz have? Rapper celebrates baby shower with Rajel Nelson, delivers luxury “push gift”

Rapper Boosie Badazz celebrated a special milestone with his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, on April 6, 2025, as they hosted a baby shower for their soon-to-arrive daughter. The rapper later took to Instagram to share photos from the event.

"#BABYSHOWER #familytime ALMOST THAT TIME TO POP OUT LITTLE GIRL ‘PUSH GIFT’ BEAMER FOR THE BABY TOO," Boosie Badazz wrote in the captioned.

X user The Shade Room reposted the images shared by the rapper's official Instagram handle on April 6, 2025. One of the images shared was the picture of the luxury “push gift”—a sleek BMW SUV that Badazz had gifted his fiancée.

Notably, rapper Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie Badazz, is the father of eight children with six different women, as per U.S. Sun on July 15, 2023. His children are named Ivy Ray Hatch, Lyric Beyonce Hatch, Toriana Hatch, Iviona Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Tarlaysia Hatch, Torrance Hatch Jr., and Laira Jean.

Boosie’s children, Iviona and Torrance Jr., have followed in their father’s footsteps and are aspiring rappers with a growing fan base. However, little is publicly known about the personal lives of his other children.

Boosie Badazz is very open about his love for his children and has often shared his parenting journey on social media. His children also have a joint Instagram account, @tha_hatchkiddz, where they go by the nicknames Ivi, Ty, Tootie, Tori, Ivy Ray, Lyric Bey, MJ, and Laila.

Boosie Badazz and his unorthodox parenting methods

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

While Boosie Badazz is a proud dad of eight, some of his parenting decisions have sparked serious debates online. In 2020, the rapper faced backlash after revealing that he arranged for an adult woman to perform inappropriate acts for his son’s 12th birthday.

As reported by the New York Post on May 13, 2022, the Louisiana-based rapper took to Instagram Live to deliver a disturbing, expletive-filled rant.

"Hell yeah, I got my f**ing son d**k s*cked," the rapper said.

He further claimed that it was his way of “teaching” his boys about manhood.

Another incident occurred during a live stream in 2022. During a Boosie Gone Bad pay-per-view event that involved exotic dancers and his 18-year-old son, the rapper told his son to “look at the p***y" through a magnifying glass.

Additionally, the rapper has strained relationships with some of his children, as reported by HipHopDX on October 22, 2024.

According to the report, Ivi, who's openly gay, called out her father's perceived hypocrisy regarding her s*xuality during her The Danza Project interview. She addressed his previous remarks about her during his appearance on Caresha Please, where he admitted to barring his daughter from bringing her girlfriend to his home, claiming he didn’t want her to “contaminate” his other children.

Ivi shared her side of the story, stating how he was uncomfortable with her bringing her girlfriend home but approved of lesbian activity at his topless pool parties at his house.

"I ain’t know there was a problem ’til he went on Caresha Please. We was just at your topless pool party, and girls were eating each other out type s*it! But I’m contamination?" she exclaimed

At present, Boosie Badazz and his fiancée, Rajel Nelson, are expecting their first child together, which will be the rapper’s ninth overall. He remains active in the music industry and released Wade in the Water with MO3 on March 22, 2025.

