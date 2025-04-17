"WERE YALL RAISED TO LIKE WHITE WOMEN" — Boosie BadAzz wonders why successful black men date white women 

Boosie Badazz posed a question to black men specifically in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The lengthy tweet began with Boosie asking why successful black men dated white women. The rapper even questioned if these black men were raised to like white females. The tweet read:
"WHY DO SO MANY SUCEESSFUL BLACK MEN DATE WHITE WOMEN ? Did YALL ROLE MODELS DATE WHITE WOMEN ? WERE YALL RAISED TO LIKE WHITE WOMEN ?WHAT WHITE WOMEN DO THAT BLACK WOMEN DONT DO ? IVE BEEN MEANING TO FOR A MINUTE NOW ? What’s wrong with the black women!"
As could be seen, the rapper ended the message on the tweet with a question asking what was "wrong" with the black women. The post got quite viral and gained momentum on the internet. It received more than 400K views as well as over four thousand likes since being uploaded less than 24 hours ago.
Rapper Boosie Badazz was involved in a car crash earlier this month
In separate news about Boosie Badazz, the rapper was reportedly involved in a horrifying vehicle crash earlier this month. The accident, which occurred on April 7, 2025, was caught on viral video footage that also reportedly showed multiple people getting injured.
As per reports by The Express Tribune, the video captured a green BMW with deployed airbags and prominent vehicle damage. The crash apparently occurred somewhere around Atlanta, Georgia.
According to the viral footage, which has been circulated several times on social media, car parts are being scattered on the street. The outlet reported that people were also seen lying on the ground before emergency responders arrived to rescue them. A shirtless man, reportedly Boosie Badazz, was seen interacting with the onlookers. His role in the crash (if any), however, was not clear.
According to The Express Tribune, initial reports suggested that the accident occurred due to a red light violation. However, no confirmed statement had been given by the law enforcement. On April 8, 2025, Boosie shared a video message on social media in which he denied any wrongdoing in the alleged crash.
As reported by Hot97, in the video, the rapper said:
"Fresh out the hospital. No, I ain’t wreck no car. I don’t ever wreck no car. Stupid-a** n**s wreck my cars. That’s the fourth car in six months. I ain’t never wrecked s*."
Boosie Badazz did not provide any additional details about the crash, including information about the injuries he sustained. As of now, neither the rapper nor his team nor the law enforcement officials have released any official statement surrounding the crash.
Boosie Badazz is set to start his Millennium Tour this month.