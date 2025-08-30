  • home icon
“I’m done with her”- Netizens react as Doja Cat pulls out of Austin City Limits to work on new album ‘Vie’

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 30, 2025 08:42 GMT
Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies (Image Source: Getty)

Doja Cat has pulled out of the Austin City Limits 2025 to focus on her upcoming album, Vie. The fest will take place from October 3-5 and October 10-12.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is gearing up for the release of her fifth studio album, Vie. It is set to be released on September 26. Hence, to prepare for the release, she has backed out of her headlining sets at the Austin City Limits in Texas in October.

Announcing the news, she wrote on her Instagram story on Friday, August 29:

“When I made the commitment I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released. I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame."
She further continued:

"Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity,” she added.

Fans online have reacted to the news, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"yeah I’m done with her forever idc anymore"
Another wrote,

Some fans speculated about a potential replacement, as one wrote:

Austin City Limits replaces Doja Cat with The Killers for headlining shows

The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Soon after the Agora Hills singer announced her decision to pull out, Austin City Limits announced her replacement. Austin City Limits wrote on social media:

"Please welcome @thekillers to the stage. Your new headliners will perform both Sundays of ACL Fest!"
The Killers will headline on October 5 and October 12. The other artists for the fest include the likes of Hozier, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, and T-Pain, among numerous others. The fest will take place at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, and it started in 2002.

More about Doja Cat's upcoming album, Vie

The singer announced that Vie will be released on September 26 with an Instagram post on August 14. In the video, she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and said the phrase, “Je sais que tu es ma vie”. It translates to “I know that you are my life” in English.

In an interview with V Magazine, published on July 1, 2025, she revealed that her upcoming album is all about pop music. She said:

“I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular. It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music … They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”
Doja Cat released a single named Jealous Type, which will be part of the new album, on August 21, 2025.

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

