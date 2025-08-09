  • home icon
  • What is Doja Cat's beef with "Musty Shirt" guy? Rapper says her viral fan "smells amazing" after reuniting with him at her show

What is Doja Cat's beef with "Musty Shirt" guy? Rapper says her viral fan "smells amazing" after reuniting with him at her show

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:24 GMT
Singer Doja Cat has reunited with one of her fans, the "Musty Shirt" guy. The fan, aka Pablo Tamayo, shared a video clip of their reunion on TikTok, where the singer mentioned he smells "amazing."

In the clip, shared by @thisisntpablo on TikTok, Pablo Tamayo met Doja Cat once again at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. The two posed together and hugged before the singer said he smelled amazing. Tamayo said:

"So you remember that one time where the one time and the one time. How do I smell?"

Doja said:

"You smell amazing. Oh. Well, you smell good."
The conversation alludes to Pablo Tamaya, aka the Musty Shirt guy's, previous meeting with Doja, where he gave the singer his shirt. However, Doja claimed in a now-deleted X post that she later "threw that musty a** shirt away," seemingly suggesting it smelled bad.

Following the interaction, the fan and Doja addressed their beef through various interactions. The recent meetup indicates they have seemingly resolved their beef.

What happened between Doja Cat and the Musty Guy?

Doja Cat's beef with the Musty Guy, aka Pablo Tamayo, began in June this year, when Tamayo shared a TikTok video about giving his shirt to Doja. In the clip, he said:

“I’m about to give my shirt to Doja Cat because she’s the iconic girl.”

Tamayo opened his shirt, which said "Hot Boys Kiss Boys," and gave it to Doja. The singer thanked him in return and discussed her real name, Amala. However, Doja then made remarks about Tamayo in now-deleted X posts. As obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Doja hinted that Tamayo manhandled her during the interaction, and wrote:

"Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I fuck w you and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even fuckin know me. Iykyk."

In a follow-up post, she added:

"I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. And he didn’t even know my f*ckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy."
The singer also claimed she threw away Tamayo's "musty a** shirt," which gave birth to the name "Musty Guy."

"I threw that musty a*s shirt away btw," she wrote on X.
After Doja Cat's comments, Pablo Tamayo also addressed their feud, claiming he never claimed to be her "biggest fan." He also shared videos of their previous interactions, including seeing her at Coachella. According to Tamayo, Doja had approached him first because she liked his outfit. He was wearing a shirt from his own brand, and Doja claimed she wanted one right then.

Further, Pablo Tamayo reiterated that he is gay and did not have any romantic or s*xual interest in Doja Cat. He apologized for making the singer feel uncomfortable, and said in his clarification video on TikTok:

"I understand, guys, if I was being too nice. I’ll take full accountability. I’m gay! I don’t want her to feel uncomfortable. She’s so iconic. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if this is for publicity or for whatever, guys, but I would’ve never wanted to make her uncomfortable."
Further, Tamayo has since then taken multiple digs at Doja. He released a line of t-shirts with "Musty A** Shirt" written on it, alluding to the singer's X posts. Moreover, he also questioned in subsequent videos why she took his shirt if it was smelly. Finally, their last interaction sees Doja Cat changing her opinion about Tamayo, as she confirmed that he smells "amazing."

Since then, the singer has not commented on the previous incident and has deleted her X posts about Pablo Tamayo.

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

