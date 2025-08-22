"SHE TORE THIS SO BAD" - Internet reacts to Doja Cat releasing the music video for "Jealous Type"

On August 22, 2025, Doja Cat dropped the music video for her latest single Jealous Type, ahead of her upcoming album titled Vie. The LP marks the singer's fifth studio album and will see her return to pop music. The album is scheduled for release on September 26, 2025.
Doja Cat faces off against herself in the 80s-inspired music video for Jealous Type, complete with a dance under cascading water. The MV is directed by Boni Mata, while the song is produced by Y2K and Jack Antonoff.
The music video has received divisive reactions from netizens on X, with one fan commenting:
"SHE TORE THIS SO BAD."
Several netizens share the same sentiment, adding that Doja Cat has outdone herself with the track.
However, others seem underwhelmed with the new MV, calling it "mediocre" and a "whole mess."
Doja Cat will go on tour following Vie's release
Doja Cat announced on Instagram on August 21, 2025, that she will go on a global tour to support her album and will perform in New Zealand and Australia for the first time. The tour, titled "Ma Vie Tour" and promoted by Live Nation, will kick off in New Zealand on November 18, 2025.
After this, the singer will take her tour to Asia, performing in cities such as Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Kaohsiung.
Here are her tour dates:
- November 18 – Spark Arena, Auckland
- November 22 – RAC Arena, Perth
- November 25 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
- November 29 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- December 01 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
- December 07 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila
- December 10 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
- December 13 – Kintex Hall 10, Seoul
- December 15 – K-Arena Yokohama, Tokyo
- December 18 – Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6, Bangkok
- December 21 – Kaohsiung Arena, Kaohsiung
In her interview with V Magazine, dated July 1, 2025, the Say So singer mentioned that Vie is a "pop-driven project" and its "concept is very pointed towards love, romance, and s*x - and discourse in relationships."
During her recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which aired on August 21, Doja Cat explained that a focal theme of Vie is love bombing. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, love bombing is defined as "the act of showing someone a lot of love or positive attention in order to make them do what you want."
"There's other things outside of myself that were inspiring me to write about these things. I had been in relationships that made me think about things in a different way, and I think naivety is a big part of this album too. I speak about rushing and love bombing in a way. That's kind of a big one. I think that's a fun subject to sing about," she said.
Furthermore, Doja Cat added that the subject matter is "a really fun thing" to write about. She continued:
"I thought that was a really fun thing to write about. And also being okay with... This is a separate subject, but being okay with when someone finds someone else and understanding that and taking value from it as a lesson, essentially ... And understanding that you did something good there and that's a good thing, that you did something good for that person."
Doja Cat's Vie is the singer's first full-length project since her 2023 LP Scarlet, which included songs such as Demons and Paint The Town Red.