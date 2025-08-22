"SHE TORE THIS SO BAD" - Internet reacts to Doja Cat releasing the music video for "Jealous Type"

On August 22, 2025, Doja Cat dropped the music video for her latest single Jealous Type, ahead of her upcoming album titled Vie. The LP marks the singer's fifth studio album and will see her return to pop music. The album is scheduled for release on September 26, 2025.

Doja Cat faces off against herself in the 80s-inspired music video for Jealous Type, complete with a dance under cascading water. The MV is directed by Boni Mata, while the song is produced by Y2K and Jack Antonoff.

The music video has received divisive reactions from netizens on X, with one fan commenting:

"SHE TORE THIS SO BAD."

ɢᴜɴɴʏ ‼️ @ViolinzViolinz @PopBase SHE TORE THIS SO BAD

Several netizens share the same sentiment, adding that Doja Cat has outdone herself with the track.

GⱯGCITYDOLLS @GagCityDolls @PopBase THE ULTIMATE GAG THIS IS THE SONG OF THE SUMMER

ℝ𝕖𝕡𝕝𝕪𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕪 💬😈 @JoaquinMQ7 @PopBase Doja’s “Jealous Type” video is pure ’80s pop vibes! 😻 Will it top the charts like “Say So”?

Fran 🛩️ @heyheyfranciele @PopBase 👑 Doja's visuals are always a serve, love! 💅

steven ☀️ @arianaunext @PopBase We will ALL be watching! Doja has really outdone herself yet again!

However, others seem underwhelmed with the new MV, calling it "mediocre" and a "whole mess."

Finral @S3V3N7Y @PopBase It’s garbage Mediocre music at its finest

⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingz @PopBase so underwhelming i need another hot pink era stat

𝐤𝐚𝐢.☦︎ @chaejinsok @PopBase it doesn’t sound as good as i remember from the commercial😭

césar @tropicoqueer @PopBase a whole mess

Doja Cat will go on tour following Vie's release

Jealous Type (Image via Instagram/@dojacat)

Doja Cat announced on Instagram on August 21, 2025, that she will go on a global tour to support her album and will perform in New Zealand and Australia for the first time. The tour, titled "Ma Vie Tour" and promoted by Live Nation, will kick off in New Zealand on November 18, 2025.

After this, the singer will take her tour to Asia, performing in cities such as Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Kaohsiung.

Here are her tour dates:

November 18 – Spark Arena, Auckland

November 22 – RAC Arena, Perth

November 25 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 29 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 01 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

December 07 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

December 10 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

December 13 – Kintex Hall 10, Seoul

December 15 – K-Arena Yokohama, Tokyo

December 18 – Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6, Bangkok

December 21 – Kaohsiung Arena, Kaohsiung

In her interview with V Magazine, dated July 1, 2025, the Say So singer mentioned that Vie is a "pop-driven project" and its "concept is very pointed towards love, romance, and s*x - and discourse in relationships."

Doja Cat’s performance at Golden Gate Park. (Image via Getty)

During her recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which aired on August 21, Doja Cat explained that a focal theme of Vie is love bombing. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, love bombing is defined as "the act of showing someone a lot of love or positive attention in order to make them do what you want."

"There's other things outside of myself that were inspiring me to write about these things. I had been in relationships that made me think about things in a different way, and I think naivety is a big part of this album too. I speak about rushing and love bombing in a way. That's kind of a big one. I think that's a fun subject to sing about," she said.

Furthermore, Doja Cat added that the subject matter is "a really fun thing" to write about. She continued:

"I thought that was a really fun thing to write about. And also being okay with... This is a separate subject, but being okay with when someone finds someone else and understanding that and taking value from it as a lesson, essentially ... And understanding that you did something good there and that's a good thing, that you did something good for that person."

Doja Cat's Vie is the singer's first full-length project since her 2023 LP Scarlet, which included songs such as Demons and Paint The Town Red.

