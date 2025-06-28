"I'm saving my money"- Fans boycott BTS Army documentary as ‘Forever We Are Young’ announces release date

On June 24, 2024, Rolling Stone shared the release date of the BTS-centered documentary Forever We Are Young, and the news was largely negatively received by the ARMYs.

The media outlet unveiled that the upcoming project would be released on July 30 through theaters worldwide. Subsequently, the fandom boycotted the documentary as they felt that the work did not support the real opinions and content related to ARMYs.

The directors, including Grace Lee and Patty Ahn, expressed their excitement and mentioned to the publication:

"There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS. We’re excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry, and think."

The documentary is set to include the opinions of BTS-focused ReactorCon, and a dance choreographer who has expertise in group choreography. Meanwhile, the project will also provide a glimpse into a section of the group's fans who have been supporting them since 2013.

Subsequently, the release date for the Forever We Are Young documentary circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Many of them expressed disappointment over the news as it would not include any official content. An X user tweeted:

"Not official content and looks to have dubious background so I'm saving my money. There are lots of other official content for ARMY to support."

The fandom mentioned that they would steer away from engaging with the upcoming documentary.

"Hard no. Made by people who boycotted their music. Not intrested," a fan reacted.

"I was excited to see this, as I like Grace Lee’s work, but Patty Ahn was involved in the Bangtan Remixes book. Their ig account was pro-boycott. So I’ll be skipping this," a fan shared.

"According to this article, HYBE was consulted and approved the documentary . Personally, I’d rather stay cautious until any official info is shared," a fan commented.

Some internet users also mentioned the incidents when the makers of the show were involved in anti-group moments.

"Hb america. Which is ironic bcos some of the people involved making this docu are boyculters. The same boyculters who claim to target hb america bcos of but here they are accepting their help. We always knew their activism was fake bcos all they ever targeted for abuse was 875," a user reacted.

"We will be boycotting," a user shared.

"You want to run a smear campaign for 2 yrs and then try to profit off of their name? ABSOLUTELY NOT," a user commented.

More about BTS' upcoming documentary Forever We Are Young

According to Rolling Stone, the upcoming documentary will be about ARMYs and how they have shaped the group's past, present, and future. According the IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads:

"Across continents, passionate BTS fans known as ARMY unite through dance, music, and shared purpose. This global community transcends age and culture, showing how fandom can spark meaningful change and connection worldwide."

The documentary had its world premiere on March 11, 2025 at SXSW, Austin. It received standing ovations and positive reviews from the audience. The project will include the dynamic and political-centered movements which represented ARMYs. It will showcase their passion and love for the band and their meaningful music.

In recent news, all the BTS members were discharged from their mandatory military services in June 2025.

