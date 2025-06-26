"When two worlds combine we have been blessed"- Fans react as Gong Yoo & BTS' j-hope pose together at Paris Fashion Week

On June 24, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared photos with the South Korean actor Gong Yoo on his official Instagram account, where they posed together, leaving the fandom proud. The latter had his arm around the former.

Meanwhile, the former singer hinted at him with his fingers, showcasing a friendly gesture. They attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Men's Fashion Show as the Louis Brand ambassadors.

BTs' j-hope donned a checkerboard suit from Louis Vuitton, styled with a pink tie. He completed his overall appearance with a pink bag. Meanwhile, Gong Yoo graced the event by donning a black blazer paired with a patterned cardigan and tie.

Subsequently, the duo's latest snippets circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop swooning over their interaction and new pictures. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"JHope & Gong Yoo together, when two worlds combine we have been blessed."

The fandom stated they were blessed to see BTS' j-hope and Gong Yoo in the same frame.

"WE FINALLY HAVE GONG YOO AND JHOPE IN ONE FRAME"- a fan reacted.

"gong yoo with hobi finally!! used to pray for times like this,"- a fan shared.

"That is a huge load of handsomness!! Can someone please help me carry my eyes??,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned they got to see their favourite celebrities together for the first time.

"Both of my favorite people finally took a pic together ahhhhhhhh,"- a user reacted.

"I NEED A VIDEO OF THE WHOLE INTERACTION,"- a user shared.

"Since JHope became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton people are begging for a JHope + Gong Yoo photo, and they gave it to us,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope's recent activities

BTS' j-hope released Killin' It Girl on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music. It was the third digital single of the male artist. The track was penned by songwriters, including Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Theron Thomas, Jessica Agombar, GloRilla, J-Hope, and Pdogg.

According to BigHit Music, the track conveys the following message:

“Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla)” is a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner. Featuring GloRilla, the song showcases a bold charm with a tone like no other."

The agency further elaborated:

"In addition, “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version)” featuring only j-hope’s vocals will be released simultaneously. Please look forward to both versions."

In recent news, the More singer concluded his first world tour titled HOPE ON THE STAGE.

