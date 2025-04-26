"I mean thats absolutely ART" — Fans react to Bad Bunny revealing he completed all his albums a day before releasing them 

Bad Bunny recently revealed that he finishes all his albums just a day before releasing them. This has led to widespread reaction from fans online who have been left surprised by the artist's process.

The Puerto Rican rapper released a new album titled Debí Tirar Más Fotos on January 6, 2025. It features a mix of salsa, reggaeton, and reflective rhyming. In an interview with Vogue Mexico published on April 24, 2025, he revealed that he completes his albums just a day before their release. He said:

“I complete all of my albums the day before they come out. It’s something I tried not to do, but it’s just who I am.”

The revelation sparked a wave of reactions on social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

"I mean thats absolutely ART."

Another X user tweeted:

"i think its cute that he gets so excited when its finished that he has to release it the next day."

A netizen wrote:

"goat activities"

However, not all reactions were positive, with some users commenting that the last-minute rush is evident in the quality of Bad Bunny's work.

"That explains why all his albums are and sound nasty!" one user tweeted

"We can tell because they are all horrible," another tweeted.

"outside for his listeners, i think it's not hard to believe," an X user commented.

Bad Bunny shared his thoughts and inspiration for new album

The Puerto Rican artist released a new album titled Debí Tirar Más Fotos on January 6, 2025. He is known for creating music that highlights Puerto Rico, its heritage, and his own past. This new album brings together his experiences, drawing from his roots and traditions in Puerto Rico as well as other Caribbean diasporas.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on January 13, 2025, Bad Bunny spoke about how he enjoyed the process of making this album. He said:

“I enjoyed it a lot, but at the same time, it also went by so fast. That’s why I think I’m going to keep recording songs — I don’t have to release them. But sharing ideas, watching kids play and enjoy music, it was so beautiful that I’d do that every day. I’d go to the studio every single day to make a new song.”

Debí Tirar Más Fotos translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos. When asked about where the title comes from, Bad Bunny explained how he didn't like taking photos in the recent past. He shared how his mother used to take a lot of pictures in his childhood and later on as well.

However, the rapper wasn't too fond of it back then. He said that he now wishes he had taken more photos of certain things or occasions. He said:

"It comes from me hating photos [laughs]. I started getting that reputation of not liking photos because sometimes I don’t feel like taking a photo with a fan if I feel like creating another kind of moment."

The rapper added:

"When I got older, I would get so mad when Mami would take photos, because she was crazy about taking them, and now it’s the opposite. It’s like, 'Damn, I wish I had a photo of this,' so it’s all those nostalgic feelings of valuing these moments and being grateful, beyond the photos. The album is also a reflection of how when you’re far away, you appreciate things more and you understand them better."

Bad Bunny also shared that he was proudest of his new album, which also includes a salsa song, a new category for him.

