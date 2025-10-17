"I might even start my own radio podcast": Britney Spears details future plans as she blasts ex-Kevin Federline in heartfelt X post

Britney Spears has slammed ex-husband Kevin Federline in recent posts on X (formerly Twitter). The latter has criticized Spears, including her relationship with their children, in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

In his memoir, Federline alleged that their sons, Sean and Jayden, were 'fearful' of visiting Britney Spears and claimed that something bad might happen to her soon. The singer-songwriter dismissed claims of an alleged poor relationship with her sons via an X post on October 15.

Spears then wrote another lengthy post on X the following day, slamming Federline and his book. She claimed that her ex-husband has been "attacking" her in interviews and in her book and has been convincing. She wrote:

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews."

Britney Spears 🌹🚀 @britneyspears To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really

Spears wrote that Federline's book will sell more than her memoir because of the publicity. She also claimed that he "hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying".

The Toxic singer also wrote that Kevin Federline didn't invite her to their son's birthday, writing:

"You called me one time in 6 years and why didn’t you invite me to my son’s bday in Louisiana in my home for 2 weeks? They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated."

Britney Spears also expressed her birthday wish this year, writing:

"My birthday wish is not to fly anywhere this year… I want to have coffee, lunch, or dinner with Michelle Pheiffer and Paris Jackson. It is important to look up to people and still believe in humanity, and there are extremely cool beautiful people here. I will start acting, doing real columns monthly not about me stuff. People are never supposed to talk about controversy shocking topics … I might even start my own radio podcast."

She concluded by expressing gratitude for the people supporting her, especially Perez Hilton.

Kevin Federline writes about Britney Spears' alleged behavior in front of their kids

22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside - Source: Getty

In his memoir, Kevin Federline made some big allegations against Britney Spears, including accusing her of fearful behavior in front of their sons. He wrote:

“They [Sean and Jayden] would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

Spears, meanwhile, slammed allegations of a poor relationship with her sons via a post on X on October 15. She claimed that Federline is trying to "gaslight" everyone and labeled her relationship with her sons as "complex".

