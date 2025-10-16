  • home icon
  Did Nicki Minaj tour with Britney Spears? Friendship explored as rapper slams singer's ex-husband over controversial memoir

Did Nicki Minaj tour with Britney Spears? Friendship explored as rapper slams singer’s ex-husband over controversial memoir

By Devangee
Modified Oct 16, 2025 19:48 GMT
2011 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj perform at the Billboard Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj is standing up for Britney Spears amid renewed tensions between the pop star and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. On October 15, 2025, the In Music Blog reported that Nicki Minaj reposted Britney Spears’ emotional Instagram message about Federline, adding a heated caption of her own:

"KEVIN FEDERLINE B***H WHEN I CATCH U."
Britney Spears’ original post accused her ex-husband of “gaslighting” Kevin Federline and emotional manipulation over the years, and expressed heartbreak over her distant relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, aged 20, and Jayden James, aged 19.

Britney Spears also criticized Federline’s upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, which is set for release on October 21, 2025, calling it “full of white lies” designed to “go straight to the bank.”

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."
More about the bond between Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj’s support for Spears comes from a friendship that dates back more than a decade. As the BBC reported on April 13, 2011, the Trinidadian-born rapper joined Britney Spears on her Femme Fatale North American tour that summer, after promoters confirmed Nicki Minaj as the replacement for Enrique Iglesias, who had initially been announced as a supporting act.

TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and singer Britney Spears appear onstage at KIIS FM&#039;s Wango Tango at the Staples Center on May 14, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and singer Britney Spears appear onstage at KIIS FM's Wango Tango at the Staples Center on May 14, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The Femme Fatale tour reportedly began on June 17, 2011, in California, according to the BBC. The tour also featured opening performances from Jessie and the Toy Boys and Australian twin duo Nervo.

At the time, the rapper was reportedly a rising star, riding high off the success of her debut album Pink Friday and singles like Moment 4 Life, featuring Toronto rapper Drake.

Britney Spears praised her lineup in a statement, saying,

"This is the Femme Fatale tour and I am thrilled to have Nicki Minaj, Jessie and the Toy Boys, and Nervo join me and get everyone on the dance floor."
The collaboration marked a milestone moment for both artists, where Britney Spears was reportedly celebrating her post-meltdown comeback, while Minaj was reportedly a rising star in the pop and hip-hop culture.

Nicki Minaj&#039;s performance at the 2011 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show - Performance (Image via Getty)
Nicki Minaj's performance at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Performance (Image via Getty)

Britney Spears’ recent post reportedly highlights her ongoing effort to regain peace and privacy after years of conservatorship and public scrutiny. Following their 2004 marriage and 2006 divorce, Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their children during Spears’ widely publicized breakdown in 2007-2008.

In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, the singer described that period as one where “my freedom was taken, but so were my children.” In her most recent statement as well, Britney has said that the situation involving her son has "demoralized" her.

"Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

Nicki Minaj’s show of support adds to a growing wave of celebrity voices backing Spears’ autonomy. Fans interpreted her fiery defense as both protective and symbolic.

Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

