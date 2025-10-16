Did Nicki Minaj tour with Britney Spears? Friendship explored as rapper slams singer’s ex-husband over controversial memoir

Nicki Minaj is standing up for Britney Spears amid renewed tensions between the pop star and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. On October 15, 2025, the In Music Blog reported that Nicki Minaj reposted Britney Spears’ emotional Instagram message about Federline, adding a heated caption of her own:&quot;KEVIN FEDERLINE B***H WHEN I CATCH U.&quot;Britney Spears’ original post accused her ex-husband of “gaslighting” Kevin Federline and emotional manipulation over the years, and expressed heartbreak over her distant relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, aged 20, and Jayden James, aged 19.Britney Spears also criticized Federline’s upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, which is set for release on October 21, 2025, calling it “full of white lies” designed to “go straight to the bank.”&quot;Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.&quot;Britney Spears 🌹🚀 @britneyspearsLINKThe constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.More about the bond between Nicki Minaj and Britney SpearsNicki Minaj’s support for Spears comes from a friendship that dates back more than a decade. As the BBC reported on April 13, 2011, the Trinidadian-born rapper joined Britney Spears on her Femme Fatale North American tour that summer, after promoters confirmed Nicki Minaj as the replacement for Enrique Iglesias, who had initially been announced as a supporting act.TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and singer Britney Spears appear onstage at KIIS FM's Wango Tango at the Staples Center on May 14, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)The Femme Fatale tour reportedly began on June 17, 2011, in California, according to the BBC. The tour also featured opening performances from Jessie and the Toy Boys and Australian twin duo Nervo.At the time, the rapper was reportedly a rising star, riding high off the success of her debut album Pink Friday and singles like Moment 4 Life, featuring Toronto rapper Drake.Britney Spears praised her lineup in a statement, saying,&quot;This is the Femme Fatale tour and I am thrilled to have Nicki Minaj, Jessie and the Toy Boys, and Nervo join me and get everyone on the dance floor.&quot;The collaboration marked a milestone moment for both artists, where Britney Spears was reportedly celebrating her post-meltdown comeback, while Minaj was reportedly a rising star in the pop and hip-hop culture.Nicki Minaj's performance at the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Performance (Image via Getty)Britney Spears’ recent post reportedly highlights her ongoing effort to regain peace and privacy after years of conservatorship and public scrutiny. Following their 2004 marriage and 2006 divorce, Kevin Federline was granted primary custody of their children during Spears’ widely publicized breakdown in 2007-2008.In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, the singer described that period as one where “my freedom was taken, but so were my children.” In her most recent statement as well, Britney has said that the situation involving her son has &quot;demoralized&quot; her.&quot;Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.&quot;Nicki Minaj’s show of support adds to a growing wave of celebrity voices backing Spears’ autonomy. Fans interpreted her fiery defense as both protective and symbolic.