“He’s always so REAL and authentic”: Nicki Minaj shows love to NBA YoungBoy on X-Spaces

Nicki Minaj recently took to X-Spaces to share her admiration for rapper Young Boy Never Broke Again, often called NBA YoungBoy, calling him one of the most genuine artists in the game today. “I love YoungBoy. Actually, he messaged me recently too,” Minaj said during the livestream.&quot;He’s doing his thing and I’m so happy for him. He deserves it! He’s always so REAL and authentic. Let’s congratulate him. We are so proud of him!&quot;Queen Radio @QueenRadioXLINKNicki Minaj on NBA YoungBoy (X-Spaces)“I love YoungBoy. Actually, he messaged me recently too. He’s doing his thing and I’m so happy for him. He deserves it! He’s always so REAL and authentic. Let’s congratulate him. We are so proud of him!”The rapper’s comments quickly circulated across social media, with fans praising her for supporting another artist known for his raw personality and unfiltered storytelling. Nicki Minaj, who has collaborated with YoungBoy several times, has reportedly often credited his sincerity as the driving force behind his music and massive following.Nicki Minaj compares NBA YoungBoy’s loyal fanbase to the BarbzNicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Mara has long expressed fascination with NBA YoungBoy’s connection to his audience, calling his following one of the most passionate in hip-hop. During an Instagram Live session on September 10, 2025, she discussed his influence and fan loyalty, as reported by Complex on the same day. In the Instagram live, Nicki Minaj is reportedly heard saying,“What is it about NBA YoungBoy that was able to garner that level of hardcore, diehard, unwavering support?” She also added that he does not have &quot;help from mainstream outlets.&quot;&quot;That’s without getting help from a lot of the mainstream outlets, let’s just call a thing a thing.&quot;According to Complex, the rapper went on to compare NBA YoungBoy’s supporters to her own fans, collectively called Barbz, saying both groups unwaveringly support their favorite artists, they &quot;don't play about them.&quot;&quot;They don’t play about me and I don’t play about them, and people are always trying to figure it out.&quot;Reading fans’ responses during the Instagram live session, the rapper also said that many credited YoungBoy’s “raw personality” and authenticity, echoing her own sentiments. “The more haters he gets, the stronger their love gets- kind of like us with you,” one fan reportedly said, to which she reportedly replied, &quot;bingo.&quot;Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York (Image via Getty)Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy's 2022 collaborationNicki Minaj, and NBA YoungBoy’s professional relationship goes back several years, with multiple musical collaborations and mutual praise. Minaj and NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, first collaborated on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single What That Speed Bout!?, followed by the track I Admit, which was featured on YoungBoy’s 2022 album Ma, I Got a Family, as reported by Billboard on October 21, 2022. NBA YoungBoy In Concert in Dallas (Image via Getty)The album, which was released on NBA YoungBoy’s 23rd birthday, also celebrated his personal life, featuring cover art with his wife Jazlyn Mychelle and their children.The Anaconda hit maker has often spoken positively about her experiences working with him. In a 2022 X (formerly Twitter) post, she described NBA YoungBoy as “chill, laid back, sweet… didn’t do the most on set, more mature than I thought he’d be.” Their creative collaborations continued with WTF, a track from NBA YoungBoy’s 2023 album Don’t Try This at Home.