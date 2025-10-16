“Epiphany had politicians thinking she’d lead them to victory”: Nicki Minaj thanks Donald Trump for allowing to post flattering photos of her

Nicki Minaj caused a stir online after a recent social media post showing support for US President Donald Trump while taking a direct aim at Kamala Harris. On X on Tuesday night, October 14, the NYC rapper shared a throwback photo of herself alongside a disheveled Barbie doll typing on a keyboard. However, what turned people's heads is her caption.She thanked Trump for allowing flattering photos of her to be posted again, seemingly aligning herself with the current POTUS, which sparked fan frenzy in the comments.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKFlattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory 😩🤣. Had live nation thinking she knew her shit. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes.However, it didn't end there, as she also took a jab at Kamala Harris, referencing Cardi B's endorsement of her in 2024. Nicki Minaj may have shared several politically charged statements before, but she never formally endorsed Donald Trump. She has also publicly stated that she can't vote in the American elections because she's not a US citizen.Nicki Minaj further makes headlines for her cryptic post about her album and Jay-ZNicki Minaj at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)Nicki Minaj's X post about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is not the only one trending at the moment. She's also made headlines after sharing a cryptic post about the future of her anticipated sixth studio album. The rapper has scheduled the release of her new album for March 2026, but in an X post on Wednesday, October 15, she said that she wouldn't be releasing anytime soon.Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKOk I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for lifeShe tagged Jay-Z's (@sc) own X handle in the post, seemingly pointing to him and her continued feud with Roc Nation as the reasons for her nixing her plans to release her album. She has been teasing a new album since August of last year and shared in September 2025 that it's finally dropping on March 27, 2026. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicki Minaj said that the Pink Friday 3 album will be her biggest gift for her fans, the Barbz, thus far. This is why her recent announcement that she won't be releasing the album sparked disappointment amongst her fans. That said, the connection of her upcoming album and Jay-Z/Roc Nation remains unclear.However, Variety pointed out Minaj's earlier X post on Wednesday, seemingly suggesting that Roc Nation unsuccessfully tried to sign her. She also claimed in July 2025 that Jay-Z owed her around $200 million for her stake in Tidal, the music platform launched in 2015. She was among the fifteen artists gifted a 3% equity when Tidal was worth $56 million, per Complex.They reportedly kept their stake after Tidal was sold to Square for $302 million in 2021. The Win Again singer-rapper also claimed that she was offered $1 million for her stake in the company, not the $9 million value for her stake at the time of the Square sale.That's also not all the money-related disputes she's facing right now, because the rapper's $20 million Los Angeles mansion is at risk of being seized over her and her husband Kenneth Petty's unpaid debt. Thomas Weidenmuller, who was awarded $503k from the couple over Petty's alleged assault in 2019, asked the court on October 6 to order Minaj's home to be sold so he can collect his money.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nicki Minaj and her anticipated album as the year progresses.