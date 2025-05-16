"I need her pr team to work!!!" - Fans concerned as Blackpink Jisoo's Instagram account sees a drop in follower count

BLACKPINK members, including Jisoo, have millions of followers on their Instagram accounts, with their rising popularity on a global level owing to their group releases and subsequent solo ventures.

However, the recent dip in the follower count on the group's oldest member Jisoo's personal account has sparked concerns among her fans. The reasons are unclear for this decline in numbers, but fans believe it could be because of a lack of activity on her personal and company accounts. Here's what one X user wrote:

"This is ridiculous i need her pr team to work!!!"

Fans are speculating that the high amount of ad-based content on her profile has led to her account getting shadow-banned by the platform.

"Her account has been heavily shadowbanned since last year," a user wrote.

"It's super annoying seeing her lose followers and the fact that it's been like this for so long even before her first solo debut," a fan wrote.

"The only celebrity to lose 200k followers without a scandal she got treated like she said nword," another fan wrote.

Despite the falling count, fans are hopeful that the issue shall be resolved soon. Netizens have also expressed discontent regarding the ad-only posts on the Flower singer's page.

"Was often thinking about the fact that she rarely posts anything, and if she does, it is almost always advertising. it's very boring sadly," a fan wrote.

"That's a fall back before super boost. She'll be fine in no time," another fan wrote.

"I don’t think I’ll ever see myself unfollowing her ever I need my daily reminder of Jisoo’s beauty," another fan replied.

As of this writing, Jisoo's Instagram follower count stands at 79.6 million, the lowest of all four BLACKPINK members. While Jisoo's behind-the-scenes content is fairly present, fans seem to believe that it is nowhere near adequate, as the ad-related content outweighs her personal photo posts.

What is on the agenda for BLACKPINK member Jisoo in the coming year?

The year ahead will be busy for Jisoo as she is reportedly gearing up for a full group comeback with her fellow BLACKPINK members. The new album from BLACKPINK is reportedly being recorded right now, as teased by member Lisa a few days ago in an interview. This news comes just ahead of the group's world tour Deadline, which is set to begin in July.

On the acting front, the BLACKPINK member will be seen in Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which is slated to release sometime this year. The movie consists of cast members Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-ho, among others. Additionally, she will also be seen in the drama Boyfriend on Demand opposite Seo In-guk. The drama will be released on Netflix.

