"I promised my kids" - Kelly Clarkson reveals the reason why she won't replace Katy Perry on American Idol

Kelly Clarkson, during the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, spoke to ET and revealed why American Idol is not in her cards. She addressed fans' desire for the singer to take the vacant seat after Katy Perry left the show. She commented:

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can. And it would put me in L.A and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

Kelly Clarkson served as a judge on The Voice from season 14 to season 21 and left the show in 2023. While opening up about the reason behind her exit to USA Today in October 2023, Kelly revealed she wanted to be closer to her family.

Following Katy Perry's departure from American Idol during the finale on May 19, 2024, the show is currently on the lookout for a new judge to take her place. Previously on February 12, Perry revealed her departure from the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Further explaining that she wants to focus on her music career.

How many kids does Kelly Clarkson have?

Kelly Clarkson has two kids, daughter River Rose, aged 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, aged 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. While speaking to PopSugar in 2019, Kelly revealed how she makes time for her children as a working mom with a busy schedule. She said:

"I want to make sure they come first. When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, 'I have to drop my kids off at schhool.' And I'm always the one who puts them to bed. You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it's an important thing...And don't feel guilty about it."

Kelly has moved her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from Los Angeles after 4 seasons to New York to be closer to her children. While speaking to ET during the Daytime Emmy Awards, Kelly revealed:

"I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other. As a parent - people get this , you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you. That's the reason (I can't do Idol). It's my kiddos."

Apart from Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainer, who served as a singing coach on the last season of American Idol, expressed her desire to take on the role of a judge on American Idol. When her husband, Daryl Sabara, asked her in an interview if she'd be interested in joining American Idol, Meghan Trainor said:

"There's nothing more I want in my life to be a judge on American Idol."

She also added that it is her ultimate bucket list goal.