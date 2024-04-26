⁠"I do it tastefully"— Ava Max responds to netizens calling her the 'Queen of Samples' 

Ava Max, the popular singer recently spoke to ETalk CTV and addressed the internet calling her “queen of samples.” In the interview held on April 25, 2024, Max claimed that she knows a lot of artists who do samples, as she said—

“It’s actually interesting as I know a lot of artists who do samples, but they always poke at me about the samples. Like if you look at some other people’s discographies, you’re like woah! They have way more samples than Ava. But I think the internet likes to poke at Ava Max. Cause not every song is a sample. And also, when I do a sample, I do it tastefully.”

While Ava Max is famous for creating super catchy pop songs, on the other hand, she's also known for using bits and pieces of other well-known songs, especially from the '90s and 2000s, in her music. As Ava has released several samples to date, social media users have been calling her the “queen of samples” for the same.

Ava, AKA Amanda Ava Koci, born in 1994, is famous for her hits Kings & Queens, Heaven & Hell, My Head & My Heart. She received a lot of appreciation for her second album released in 2023, called Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Ava Max recently released her song, Whatever, with samples from Shakira’s Whenever Wherever

Ava Max has been compared to various other singers and artists, such as Sia, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and even Madonna, as many internet users often claim that she draws inferences from many popular songs, especially those that were released in the 1990s, or the 2000s.

The same was again highlighted by the masses when Max released her song, Whatever, as many stated that it is much like Shakira’s 2021 song Whenever, Wherever. As Ava released the song in January 2024, in collaboration with Kygo, many stated that some beats and parts of the song are like Shakira’s song.

While the tracks are different, the chorus of the two songs are a lot alike. However, the main difference lies in the lyrics of the two songs, as Whenever Wherever was about devotion, whereas, Ava Max’s song is about heartbreak.

Similarly, her single, Million Dollar Baby, released as a part of her second album, Diamonds & Dancefloors in 2023 has also been compared to LeAnne Rimes’ song, Can’t Fight The Moonlight. Many internet users also pointed out that her song, Let It Be Me also draws many inferences from Tom’s Dinner by Suzanne Vega.

Although Ava's usage of famous song samples has frequently been discussed online, many of her tracks are consistently well-received. One such song is Kings & Queens from the album Heaven & Hell, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her other songs have also won her several awards including the Attitude Award, Los 40 Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, and the Swiss Music Awards.

Born and brought up in Milwaukee, Ava Max moved to Virginia and competed in various competitions which made her more inclined towards music and singing. Having released her first song, Take Away the Pain in 2013, she then went on to release a number of songs, and collaborated with many singers like Jason Derulo and David Guetta.

While Ava Max clarified her stand on being called the “queen of samples,” social media users are still debating on the topic, as many sided with the singer, while others continued to bash her.