“I toe the line with you” — Vic Mensa extends support to Kehlani as the latter’s recent shows were canceled following controversial remarks

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has extended support for Kehlani after the latter's SummerStage Central Park concert was canceled following their pro-Palestine remarks. On May 7, the rapper posted a lengthy open letter on Instagram, praising the singer for standing up for their beliefs. He stated that he believed "God, or the universe" was watching every "sacrifice" and "selfless action."

Ad

"Although newer to religion, I have a deep seated belief that god, or the universe, or however you categorize the all-powerful presence of the divine, is taking note of every selfless action, of every sacrifice, of every time we jeopardize our security to do what's right," the rapper wrote.

He continued by saying that while he agreed with their political views, he held himself back, thinking about his son, who had been born the previous year. Mensa expressed that keeping quiet bothered him, and he was "awe-inspired" by the singer.

Ad

Trending

"I toe the line with you. Sometimes I think 'my baby can't eat beliefs' and I hold my tongue, and something inside me dies slowly. It eats me from within... I've been awe-inspired by the way you've stood up. Especially at a time when I fell back," he added.

Ad

Previously, Cornell University canceled Kehlani's show

Kehlani performs at Le Zenith Paris. (Image via Getty)

According to Vulture's report dated April 27, on April 23, Cornell University's President Michael Kotlikoff emailed their students to announce that Kehlani would not perform at the annual Slope Day.

Ad

Soon after the announcement, the singer posted a TikTok video explaining their stance. In the video, they clarified that they were not anti-Jew or antisemitic. Kehlani also stated that they were anti-genocide.

"I'm not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I'm anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government. I am anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That's what I'm anti," the singer said.

Ad

They also stated that they initially worked with Jewish Voices for Peace, an American Jewish anti-genocide organization, and continued to learn from and work with them.

"The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices for Peace, and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide," they stated.

Ad

Kehlani reuploaded the TikTok video on Instagram on April 27. In the caption, they claimed that after Cornell University cancelled the gig, other organizers allegedly tried to do the same. The singer called out those people by claiming they were trying to frame the former as an anti-Jew.

"I know you've seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations I've already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity... Don't make it anti-jew. This a played out game. All this because we want people to stop dying," the singer wrote.

Ad

Kehlani's last studio album, Crash, was released on June 21, 2024. It was nominated for the Best Progressive R&B Album category at the 67th Grammy Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More