“I toe the line with you” — Vic Mensa extends support to Kehlani as the latter’s recent shows were canceled following controversial remarks

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has extended support for Kehlani after the latter's SummerStage Central Park concert was canceled following their pro-Palestine remarks. On May 7, the rapper posted a lengthy open letter on Instagram, praising the singer for standing up for their beliefs. He stated that he believed "God, or the universe" was watching every "sacrifice" and "selfless action."
"Although newer to religion, I have a deep seated belief that god, or the universe, or however you categorize the all-powerful presence of the divine, is taking note of every selfless action, of every sacrifice, of every time we jeopardize our security to do what's right," the rapper wrote.
He continued by saying that while he agreed with their political views, he held himself back, thinking about his son, who had been born the previous year. Mensa expressed that keeping quiet bothered him, and he was "awe-inspired" by the singer.
"I toe the line with you. Sometimes I think 'my baby can't eat beliefs' and I hold my tongue, and something inside me dies slowly. It eats me from within... I've been awe-inspired by the way you've stood up. Especially at a time when I fell back," he added.
Previously, Cornell University canceled Kehlani's show
According to Vulture's report dated April 27, on April 23, Cornell University's President Michael Kotlikoff emailed their students to announce that Kehlani would not perform at the annual Slope Day.
Soon after the announcement, the singer posted a TikTok video explaining their stance. In the video, they clarified that they were not anti-Jew or antisemitic. Kehlani also stated that they were anti-genocide.
"I'm not antisemitic or anti-Jew. I'm anti-genocide, anti-actions of the Israeli government. I am anti-extermination of entire people, anti-bombing of innocent children, men, and women. That's what I'm anti," the singer said.
They also stated that they initially worked with Jewish Voices for Peace, an American Jewish anti-genocide organization, and continued to learn from and work with them.
"The very first live I did at the beginning of this genocide was with a really beautiful Jewish organization called Jewish Voices for Peace, and I still continue to learn from and work alongside really impactful Jewish organizers against this genocide," they stated.
Kehlani reuploaded the TikTok video on Instagram on April 27. In the caption, they claimed that after Cornell University cancelled the gig, other organizers allegedly tried to do the same. The singer called out those people by claiming they were trying to frame the former as an anti-Jew.
"I know you've seen Cornell University cancelled my show, and now there are attempts at other cancellations on top of the cancellations I've already experienced over the past year. If you want to cancel me from opportunity... Don't make it anti-jew. This a played out game. All this because we want people to stop dying," the singer wrote.
Kehlani's last studio album, Crash, was released on June 21, 2024. It was nominated for the Best Progressive R&B Album category at the 67th Grammy Awards.