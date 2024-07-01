"Ice got her so pressed and it's so obvious"— Fans react as Latto shades Ice Spice backstage at the BET Awards 2024

Latto took a dig at Ice Spice during the latter's performance of Think U the Sh*t (Fart) at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, 2024. As Ice was onstage, her rival, who was gearing up for her performance backstage, shared the message:

"Ho! B*tch, I’m the mothaf*ckin stankiest fart you ever smelled."

Content Warning: The following article contains references to strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

The pair have been beefing since early 2023, but things escalated earlier this year when the Bronx rapper released her Latto diss track Think U the Sh*t (Fart). This prompted the Big Energy singer to drop her single Sunday Service, where she rapped:

Trending

"Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch?/ I know it, ho/ Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin’ though."

Latto later shared a clip of her backstage comment on her Instagram stories. As the video went viral, internet users were quick to react. One stating:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens wondered why the two rappers were feuding. Some sarcastically pointed out that the rapper could directly confront Ice Spice, as they both are at the same venue. Here are some comments seen under The Neighborhood Talk's post:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Several users called out the Lottery rapper for picking at Ice, even though she claimed she's a "girl's girl."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

"U NOT EVEN THE FART B*TCH. Now gimme my 10ss"- Ice Spice responds to Latto's backstage comments

On June 22, Latto, real name Alyssa Michelle Stephen, became the first woman to headline Atlanta’s Birthday Bash summer concert. To celebrate the occasion, the rapper's friends presented her with a cake in the shape of a poop emoji with the words "Holy Sh*T, You're Headlining" written underneath.

Alyssa later took to X to share a photo of the cake with the caption:

"Think I’m the sh*t , b*tch ?????"

At the concert, Latto teased the supposed title of her upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The phrase itself is a well-known acronym for "SH*T," sparking rumors that her album is inspired by Ice Spice.

As Alyssa's backstage clip went viral, Ice Spice took to X to share videos from her BET Awards performance with the caption:

"U NOT EVEN THE FART B*TCH. Now gimme my 10ss."

Here Ice is also quoting lyrics from fellow Latto nemesis Nicky Minaj's song FTCU, "Give me my tens." Back in 2022, Minaj, upset over her single Super Freaky Girl being nominated in pop categories, called out the award for choosing Alyssa's pop-adjecent track Big Energy to be recognized in the hip-hop ones. This sparked a feud between the two singers.

In 2023, Nicky released FTCU, where she asserted her dominance in the rap industry. Many have speculated that the track takes shots at Stephen, who previously released a song of the same name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback