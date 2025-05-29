"Icons for a reason"— Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN's latest cover for The Hollywood Reporter

On May 28, 2025, the South Korean K-pop group SEVENTEEN graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, leaving the fandom proud. The feature was titled, Edge of Seventeen: How the K-pop Powerhouse Is Reinventing Itself. The band recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and released the fifth studio album, Happy Burstday.

According to the magazine, the band had a record of occupying more stadiums than Springsteen. They sold as many albums as the American singer Taylor Swift. It was also revealed that the members would be enlisting for their mandatory military service. Hence, a new chapter would open for them, allowing them to focus on individual activities.

"We would like to show more of our individualities, each of the members' personalities and capabilities, so that when the time comes and we get back together again as a group, we'll be able to showcase ourselves as a better SEVENTEEN," Hoshi mentioned.

Subsequently, netizens could not stop swooning over the group's latest photoshoot for The Hollywood Reporter.

"Icons for a reason," an X user tweeted.

Netizens agreed with the outlet that the band was indeed the world's most successful K-pop band. Many praised the interview, saying they found it meaningful to read the members’ honest opinions and thoughts.

"YES TRULY SEVENTEEN IS THE WORLDS MOST SUCCESSFUL KPOP BAND!!!! FACTS FACTS FACTS," a fan reacted.

"Thank you for this really interesting interview ! Love Woozi's words at the end, indeed there's no need to dwell on the people who don't like them. Focusing on what they want and like to do and on the people who loves them is what brought them to success," a fan shared.

"Well-written! Thank you, @THR for capturing #SEVENTEEN's essence, not only as Kpop artists, but as talented young men! Hope you'd continue to monitor their next 10 years too and how they and their music undergo another phase," a fan commented.

The internet users complimented the group's mindset and mentioned they were not chasing Western validation.

"What a great overview of Seventeen & so nice to hear how confident they are. Love their bond. Looking forward to the present and future. Love this, Woozi: "What we’re trying to do is just tell our own personal story for the people who are listening and the people who love us," a user reacted.

"This is probably one of the best western interviews I've seen in a while. Thank you! Seventeen, always so so proud of you," a user shared.

"seventeen’s mindset is so admirable. they’re not chasing validation—they’re telling their stories, walking their own path, and staying grateful through it all. it’s not just talent, it’s heart. and that’s why they’ll always matter," a user mentioned.

SEVENTEEN members talked about the group's future

During the interview, members talked about the group's future and stated they were optimistic about it. They mentioned that since some of the members were enlisting for mandatory military service, fans must be sad. However, they should not worry about it.

"We understand that the fans are very sad that some of us are going to be away, but among ourselves, (we) don't consider this to be a really huge deal because we know that we are going to stay together. We should consider this as quite a long preparation phase for the next album that's going to be even better and greater," Woozi and S. Coups added.

In recent news, the band performed at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul on May 25, 2025.

