 "If you beat your b*tch, that's your problem" — Boosie Badazz claims Diddy's friends "knew all along" about his assault allegations

Rapper Boosie BadAzz is making headlines after he claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs' close friends were aware of his alleged history of assault. In a June 1, 2024, interview with VladTV, Boosie discussed the alleged legal issues surrounding Combs.

The Wipe Me Down artist suggested that he will stand for his friends, implying that he was raised to believe that such behavior is solely the problem of the person committing it.

"How I was raised, if you beat your b*tch, that's your problem. It never made me say, 'You're not my friend anymore.' That's what I stand on," Boosie said.

Trending

This ongoing legal saga involving Sean "Diddy" Combs began in 2023 when his former partner filed a lawsuit alleging assault. The situation gained further attention recently when CNN released a surveillance video purportedly showing Combs physically assaulting Cassie, a rapper and his former partner.

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. is an American rapper known by his stage name, Boosie BadAzz or Boosie. He began rapping in the 1990s as a member of the Southern hip-hop collective Concentration Camp.

Boosie BadAzz alleges Diddy's inner circle knew about assault allegations

Boosie Badazz did not hold back during a recent interview over the weekend. He suggested that those within Diddy's inner circle had long been aware of the alleged misconduct but chose to remain silent.

"I'm kind of torn in between the two right now, because I feel like his friends, they knew all along. How I was raised, bro? And I'm going tell you this, a lot of people might not like this — I wouldn't give a damn if I beat my b*tch. I'm still standing up for my partner. If he beat his b*tch, that's they sh*t. That's how we was raised in the ghetto," Boosie told DJ VladTV.

"I always stand on wrong or wrong, right or right, my friend and I probably was raised a f*cked up way," he added.

During a candid interview with VladTV, Boosie also reflected on his loyalty to his male friends, suggesting that he will always take the side of his male friend over any conflict involving women because he is not directly related to the women involved.

"I really never would take the woman's side anyway because I don't have a relationship with the woman. I'mma see four, five, six, seven other b*tches with him, you know? He's going to still be my partner," Boosie said.

Boosie discussed allegations about Diddy (Image via Getty)

This is not the first time Boosie BadAzz has defended Sean "Diddy" Combs. On March 29, 2024, during an Instagram Live video, Boosie criticized Combs' friends, accusing them of celebrating with Combs during his successful years but abandoning him in his time of need.

Boosie highlighted the apparent lack of support from those who once enjoyed champagne with Combs every year; now that he faces serious allegations and challenges, no one came for support.

"I don't hear none of them n*ggas that was toasting at Diddy's with that champagne every year, having speeches with mane, nobody speak up for this mane or nothing.

"When you are on top of the world, it's a celebration. When you on the bottom, it's a denial-ation. All of them muthaf*ckas, all with their suits on and their cups up. Ain't nobody saying nothing. Boy this world, boy," Boosie said on Instagram live.

Boosie's statement came after federal authorities raided Diddy's home in Miami on March 25, 2024. As per CBS, the nature of the investigation was not revealed, but it was raided under s*x crime allegations against a rap mogul. Since then, a series of claims have bombarded the rapper. According to a Hollywood reporter, Combs has denied all allegations.

Combs, the acclaimed rapper (Image via Getty)

In May 2024, a significant development unfolded when CNN released footage allegedly depicting the music producer physically assaulting his former partner, Cassie Venture, dating back to 2016. Despite Cassie filing a lawsuit against the producer in November 2023, subsequently settled the following day, this year has proven particularly challenging for the rapper.

This intensified following the emergence of the surveillance video, further amplifying scrutiny and raising questions about the alleged incidents. According to his lawyer, Diddy will address all allegations properly, as per Rolling Stone.