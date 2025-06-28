“Imagine being proud of being nasty” — Netizens slam Lil Baby as he reacts to Miami Airbnb owner showing everything he left behind after his stay

Rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is facing the ire of netizens after he admitted to leaving an Airbnb in a mess. It all began on Monday, June 23, 2025, when a Miami rental owner and influencer, Gabriel Reck, took to his TikTok to share a video of what "celebrities leave behind" in the property.

Ad

The clip featured Reck walking through the house, showing shoes, junk food, clothes, garbage, and even bullets strewn all over the place. However, he did not elaborate on the identity of the said celebrity.

Lil Baby later responded to the video with a message, writing:

"Thats us fashooo."

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the Atlanta native's comment went viral, internet users were quick to criticize that this was not something to be proud of. One wrote:

"Imagine being proud of being nasty."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CrushedSounds)

Many continued to call out Lil Baby.

Ad

"Lol @ all the n*gas that see this is as a flex. It’s classless and kills our collective reputation," one commented.

"I don’t understand why you would go to a hotel or Airbnb and not clean up after yourself. That’s the most nastiest disrespectful sh*t ever. The way you found it should be the same when you leave it. Famous or not. Have some f*cking decency," another chimed in.

Ad

"Laughing at the dudes who think this is a flex. It's straight-up classless and drags us all down," a person noted.

Others pointed out that it was a waste of resources and disrespectful.

"Being wasteful should never be a flex. I know he rich af & gives back, but them shoes could’ve went on some babies feet. & the food could’ve fed a whole family for a week. Throwing away your riches, no matter how small, should never be the goal!" one pointed out.

Ad

"That’s just a huge waste of money idc how rich you are," another added.

"Charge a cleaning fee and damage fee and sell the sh*t he left behind at a premium," a user suggested.

Lil Baby recently made headlines after he claimed his music was leaked

In his TikTok video, travel influencer Gabriel Reck showed what celebrities leave behind in his "$10 million Miami Airbnb." While he did not name Lil Baby, he explained that the guest stayed for a "whole month," adding:

Ad

"This check out was (easily) in the three craziest of all."

Ad

Walking around the house, Reck pointed out that they left multiple pairs of shoes in every single bedroom. The clip also showed clothes, accessories, garbage, food, game controllers, shopping bags, and other things thrown on the floor and furniture. Further, the kitchen and fridge were filled with junk food.

"Every square foot of the house was pretty gross, especially the bathroom," Reck remarked.

The influencer asserted he was not "sneaking in" when the guest was "away," adding that they left it behind. He elaborated that he had even called the guest to confirm this after finding a suitcase full of "merchandise" in one of the bedrooms.

Ad

While Lil Baby has not publicly reacted to the backlash, he recently made headlines after he claimed his music was leaked. Taking to his X last weekend (the tweet has since been deleted), the Atlanta rapper wrote:

"Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs !!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is unclear what Jones was exactly referencing, fans eagerly await the release of Lil Baby's upcoming album, Dominique. The project was initially scheduled for release in February, but the rapper pushed it back. It is worth noting that his previous album, WHAM, came out in January 2025.

During his appearance on Lil Yachty‘s A Safe Place podcast in December, Lil Baby explained that Dominique was a more "serious" and "personal" album, and he didn't want his fans to be jarred by the "dramatic change."

There is no official word on the release of Dominique as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More