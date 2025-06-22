“People more worried abt carti songs”- Netizens react to Lil Baby claiming his songs were leaked online in a now-deleted post

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, recently expressed his disappointment at his songs allegedly getting leaked. The rapper shared a post on X, claiming a leak.

Ad

Jones dropped his fourth studio album, WHAM, in January this year. Soon after, he announced that he was working on a new album, Dominique. Earlier slated for a February release, the album still hasn't come out.

However, in an X post on June 21, 2025, the rapper alleged that some of his songs were leaked. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs !!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans online have reacted to this claim, as one user tweeted:

"People more worried abt carti songs"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lil baby dropped a good album called wham but cmon man who on gods green earth is going out of there day to leak some new lil baby music," another user wrote.

"Man aint nobody leaking that S**TT," another commented.

Some users also tried to place the blame on the rapper's distribution channels and his team, as one wrote:

Ad

"At this point, the leakers got better distribution than his label."

"It’s your team and engineers gang take your own computer to the studio at this point," another commented.

"Maybe don’t record them with people you think are friends," another user tweeted.

Some users even blamed the studio for allegedly leaking snippets to create more hype and exposure for the album and the artist.

Ad

Also Read: "2nd hand embarrassment" — Internet reacts as Lil Baby stops Rob49 from putting a chain around his neck on stage at WHAM World tour

Lil Baby on his journey in the industry and albums WHAM and Dominique

2024 Rolling Loud Miami (Image Source: Getty)

The rapper released WHAM in January 2025, and it garnered a great response. He then announced that he is working on a new album, Dominique, which will be released in February. However, it has been delayed now and hasn't come out by the time of writing.

Ad

Regardless, in an interview with Spotify's Rap Caviar in January, he spoke about his journey in the industry and how it has affected these two albums. He said (via REVOLT):

“Now I’m 30 years old, know what I’m saying, I came into the game [at] 22 years old. From where I was at 22 to where I’m at now is completely different. The way I think, the way I move, I gotta do everything a certain way. So, I had to like take these last two years to transition into who I am today.”

Ad

The rapper explained that WHAM was kind of a street style album and that Dominique will be a completely different style. He said:

“It was ‘gon be too fast for my fans, 'cause I ain’t bring them up to speed to Dominque. … I had to look at it differently, like, well, I ain’t in the streets no more. … I’m the streets. I can’t get grown on my fans too quick. … Now, they can see me as two people.”

Ad

Lil Baby had later announced that he had to push Dominique back until May, but it's unclear now when the album will be released.

Also Read: "Complete and total nonsense"— Lil Baby's lawyers respond to Atlanta Police Department's comment about his involvement in shooting

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More