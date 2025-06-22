“People more worried abt carti songs”- Netizens react to Lil Baby claiming his songs were leaked online in a now-deleted post

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, recently expressed his disappointment at his songs allegedly getting leaked. The rapper shared a post on X, claiming a leak.
Jones dropped his fourth studio album, WHAM, in January this year. Soon after, he announced that he was working on a new album, Dominique. Earlier slated for a February release, the album still hasn't come out.
However, in an X post on June 21, 2025, the rapper alleged that some of his songs were leaked. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:
"Damn yall just gone keep leaking my songs !!"
Fans online have reacted to this claim, as one user tweeted:
"People more worried abt carti songs"
"Lil baby dropped a good album called wham but cmon man who on gods green earth is going out of there day to leak some new lil baby music," another user wrote.
"Man aint nobody leaking that S**TT," another commented.
Some users also tried to place the blame on the rapper's distribution channels and his team, as one wrote:
"At this point, the leakers got better distribution than his label."
"It’s your team and engineers gang take your own computer to the studio at this point," another commented.
"Maybe don’t record them with people you think are friends," another user tweeted.
Some users even blamed the studio for allegedly leaking snippets to create more hype and exposure for the album and the artist.
Lil Baby on his journey in the industry and albums WHAM and Dominique
The rapper released WHAM in January 2025, and it garnered a great response. He then announced that he is working on a new album, Dominique, which will be released in February. However, it has been delayed now and hasn't come out by the time of writing.
Regardless, in an interview with Spotify's Rap Caviar in January, he spoke about his journey in the industry and how it has affected these two albums. He said (via REVOLT):
“Now I’m 30 years old, know what I’m saying, I came into the game [at] 22 years old. From where I was at 22 to where I’m at now is completely different. The way I think, the way I move, I gotta do everything a certain way. So, I had to like take these last two years to transition into who I am today.”
The rapper explained that WHAM was kind of a street style album and that Dominique will be a completely different style. He said:
“It was ‘gon be too fast for my fans, 'cause I ain’t bring them up to speed to Dominque. … I had to look at it differently, like, well, I ain’t in the streets no more. … I’m the streets. I can’t get grown on my fans too quick. … Now, they can see me as two people.”
Lil Baby had later announced that he had to push Dominique back until May, but it's unclear now when the album will be released.
