Iman Shumpert seeks jail time and fine for Teyana Taylor for allegedly breaking divorce order

Iman Shumpert has reportedly filed a court motion seeking to hold his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, in criminal contempt of court for allegedly violating the terms of their divorce agreement.

As per an article published on May 11, 2025, by Complex, the outlet has obtained court documents where the former NBA star is asking the court to impose a $1,000 fine and a 20-day jail sentence on Teyana, claiming that she publicly disclosed specific provisions of their divorce settlement, causing financial and reputational damage.

"[Teyana] willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children," Shumpert alleges.

He further asserts that Teyana's alleged violations have not only compromised his privacy but also jeopardized their children's well-being.

Iman Shumpert claims financial and reputational damage

The Complex article mentions that Iman Shumpert's legal team has also reportedly accused Teyana Taylor of bad-mouthing him in front of their children, stating that she has used "crude and inflammatory racial insults" in their presence.

"Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents," the court documents state.

Additionally, the filing claims that Teyana's actions were "maliciously intended to damage the relationship between father and child."

The allegations extend beyond public disclosures. According to a Rolling Out article published May 10, Iman Shumpert alleges that Teyana Taylor has also interfered with his parenting time, particularly citing an incident on April 17, 2025, where she reportedly prevented him from picking up their children from school. The filing suggests that Teyana's behavior has disrupted the existing custody arrangement, complicating his efforts to maintain a stable relationship with their children.

As per the Rolling Out article, Iman has also claimed that Teyana's alleged breaches have caused substantial financial loss and damage to his personal and professional reputation. The court documents emphasize that the fallout from Teyana’s alleged public disclosures has impacted his commercial opportunities and potential business ventures.

Iman has reportedly asked the court to assess the monetary impact of Teyana's alleged actions and determine the extent of financial damages incurred.

This motion for contempt came weeks after Teyana Taylor herself filed a similar motion, accusing Iman Shumpert of leaking sealed divorce documents to the media. Teyana had requested a 20-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine against Iman as well, but later stated publicly that she did not intend to have him incarcerated.

"I never tried to send Iman to jail. I'm still not trying to send Iman to jail," Teyana stated during an Instagram Live session, as reported by Essence in a March 20, 2025, article.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's contentious legal battle dates back to January 2023, when the latter filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The split was officially finalized in July 2024, with the court awarding Teyana four properties, including two she had purchased herself, as reported by Complex.

Iman received three properties, including a Miami condo that he had originally gifted to Teyana. Teyana also received a tour bus and a Maybach, which she claimed to have purchased after Shumpert crashed her Rolls-Royce and failed to replace it.

According to Rolling Out, the onset of Teyana Taylor's divorce began amidst accusations made against Iman Shumpert, touching on cruelty and narcissism. The pair, who have joint custody of two daughters, have had many legal and public disagreements with each accusing the other of dishonoring court rulings and airing intimate details to the media.

Iman Shumpert's motion seeking Teyana Taylor's imprisonment and fine remains pending in court. The outcome of this latest motion can impact both parties, particularly regarding their ongoing custody battle and respective public reputations.

As of now, both Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor remain focused on their respective careers. Iman, who won the 2021 season of Dancing with the Stars, has ventured into acting and podcasting, while Teyana continues to develop her music and fashion endeavors.

