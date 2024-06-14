Teyana Taylor net worth: Fortune explored amid claims of the singer making double Iman Shumpert’s income

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce process is ongoing, and new facts regarding the former's income have recently emerged. Shumpert has now claimed in the court documents that Taylor earns more than he gets in a month. Notably, Teyana's net worth currently stands at $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Shumpert compared his salary with Taylor's, saying that while he earns around $47,981, his ex-wife has been getting $98,885. He further said that he should not have paid $8,000 a month in child support.

Iman additionally said that he and Teyana Taylor should pay an equal portion by splitting the amount that goes for the health services alongside the medical expenses of the kids.

When the duo split in 2023, the model reportedly claimed that Iman Shumpert treated her cruelly and displayed "extreme narcissistic behavior" while they were together. However, Teyana Taylor also confirmed on Instagram that infidelity was not a reason.

Taylor also said that Shumpert was jealous of her popularity and told her to stop working. She further said that Iman frequently complained about her not earning sufficient income for the entire family. Iman is a popular face in the world of basketball and emerged as the winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

Teyana Taylor has accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career

The Hip Hop Squares star pursued a career in different fields over the years. Apart from being a singer, she is also an actress and a dancer. Teyana Taylor's fanbase has also expanded due to the success of the music projects.

CelebrityNetWorth states that the Fashion Police star once bought a house in Los Angeles in 2018 for $3 million. The property was sold for $4 million in 2022 and had the best facilities. This includes five bedrooms and bathrooms alongside a kitchen, a movie theater, a spa bathroom, and a swimming pool.

The Ridiculousness star even launched a workout program called Fade 2 Fit in 2017 followed by an apparel of the same name. Apart from all these, her singing and acting career has been her main source of income.

Teyana debuted as a choreographer and began releasing her music in 2008. She has gained recognition for her singles, such as Gonna Love Me, How You Want It, and We Got Love.

Teyana Taylor has three albums under her credits, starting with VII, which came out in 2014. It broke records in terms of sales, and with 12 songs in the soundtrack, the project managed to grab the 19th spot on the US Billboard 200. The response to her music improved with the next two albums, K.T.S.E. and The Album.

She made guest appearances on several shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Taylor even portrayed London Scott in the sports drama Hit the Floor.

Teyana Taylor secretly tied the knot with Iman Shumpert

While most celebrity couples keep their relationship and marriage details in public view, Taylor and Shumpert decided to keep it private. The duo's first meeting happened at a party in 2011. In the next few years, they appeared at various events.

The duo got engaged in 2015 and had their first child by the end of the year, followed by another in 2020. Taylor later announced on The Wendy Williams Show that she secretly married Iman. The former couple frequently posted glimpses of their relationship through social media on different occasions.