Iman Shumpert's estranged wife Teyana Taylor reveals divorce struggles and allegations of infidelity as settlement deadline looms

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's divorce is entering its final stages. The couple announced their separation in September of last year, shocking their fans who admired their seven-year-long marriage. Initially, they cited personal growth as the reason for their split, but the divorce proceedings have since taken a worse turn with harsh allegations, including that of infidelity being thrown in the courtroom.

Dennis Byron reported on the latest developments, revealing that Taylor broke down during her testimony on the third day of the trial. She admitted to stepping out of the marriage and accused Shumpert of cheating on her shortly after the birth of their second child. Taylor told the court that she had planned on filing for divorce two times in the past before finally going through with her decision. She told the judge:

"It was a very, very low time when I used to see him send pictures to different females during our 2-month-old baby."

On the other hand, as per Byron, Shumpert has accused Taylor of physically abusing him once while they were together. The tensions in this divorce case are increasing day by day, but the couple will have to settle it all down soon as the court has issued a settlement deadline of June 27.

Iman Shumpert seeks to reduce his child support pay

As of now, Iman Shumpert pays $8,000 in child support, as both his daughters are in primary custody of his former wife. As per TMZ, Shumpert is looking to reduce this amount, but that might end up not happening.

As per Byron, Taylor's CPA has alleged that the former NBA player spends $10,500 on just lunch per month. Additionally, he spends $19,000 in travel expenses, going to and fro from South Atlanta and Alpharetta for work.

According to the court documents, Iman Shumpert spends a staggering $112,500 per month, which includes his expenses on eating out, his podcast and his music video production. Going by these estimates, it would be hard for the former Brooklyn Nets player to make a solid case for a reduced amount of child support.