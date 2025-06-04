Is Eminem suing Meta? All about publishing company Eight Mile Style's $109M lawsuit against the social media giant

The music publishing company, Eight Mile Style, has recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg's Meta regarding rapper Eminem's music catalog. E! Online reported that the lawsuit, filed on May 30, 2025, in Michigan, accuses Meta of violating the copyrights of 243 of the Detroit rapper's songs via “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation” across its platforms.

According to People Magazine, Eminem himself is not directly involved in the $109 million lawsuit. However, it has been filed by Eight Mile Style, which owns the rights to the rapper's catalog of music published between 1995 and 2005.

The company is seeking $150,000 in damages per song being used on Meta's platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, which brings the total amount to $109,350,000. The lawsuit also states that the rapper's songs “are some of the most valuable in the world, and Eight Mile Style is very protective of these iconic songs.”

Eight Mile Style requests a jury trial over Meta lawsuit regarding Eminem's songs

According to People Magazine, Eight Mile Style claims that Meta tried to secure the rights to Eminem's catalog through Audiam Inc., a digital royalty collection and payment engine. However, the company denied providing permission to Audiam Inc.

In its lawsuit, Eight Mile Style has accused Meta of unlawfully allowing Eminem's songs to be used from its “Music Libraries” as Original Audio and Reels Remix across its various platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The publishing company also claims that Meta has attempted to “allow and encourage its users to steal Eight Mile Style’s music” to use in their content “without proper attribution or license.”

The firm further states that this move has resulted in “diminished value of the copyrights by Defendants’ theft of them, lost profits, and Defendants’ profits attributable to the infringement.”

Moreover, Meta is accused of “rampant infringement of Eight Mile Compositions,” and “knowing infringement,” with the lawsuit claiming that the company “encourag[ed] billions of users of its online services to do so, all willfully, and without a license.”

“Thus, as Meta knows, it does not enjoy and is not eligible for the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s (“DMCA”) safe harbor provisions," the lawsuit states.

The court documents mention that Eight Mile Style had previously contacted Meta to remove some of Eminem's songs, including his hit song Lose Yourself, from all its platforms. However, the tech company allegedly “continues to host unauthorized cover and instrumental versions” of the removed tracks.

Eight Mile Style is seeking $109 million in damages, including an injunction to prevent Meta from using any unlicensed songs from the rapper's aforementioned 243-track catalog in the future. The company is also requesting a jury trial for the case.

Eminem took home two AMAs in May 2025

In other news, Eminem recently took home two trophies at the American Music Awards on May 26, 2025. He won Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, beating fellow nominees Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future and Tyler, the Creator.

According to Billboard, the win came 22 years after he bagged the first trophy in the same category in 2003. The rapper, who was absent during the ceremony, thanked his fans for the win in his acceptance speech via a video, saying:

“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much."

The Detroit rapper also won in the category of Favorite Hip-Hop Album for his 2024 album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), that same night. This marked his ninth AMA trophy throughout his rap career.

