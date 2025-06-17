Is Jessie J taking a hiatus? Singer shares emotional message during final show ahead of breast cancer treatment

English singer Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shared an emotional speech during her final public appearance ahead of her breast cancer treatment. During her performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball at the Wembley Arena on Sunday, June 15, 2025, the Price Tag hitmaker vowed to beat the disease.

Midway through her set, Cornish told the crowd that it was her "last show" before taking a hiatus to undergo treatment. As cheers erupted, she said:

"So it's so special to me, you have no idea. I feel so proud to be feeling OK."

Earlier, on June 4, the songstress revealed her "early" breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram video. She explained that sharing the news was a way for her to "process" her emotional turmoil. At the time, she noted that she received the news in April, just before her song No Secrets came out, and has undergone several tests since.

"We have so much to live for, so much joy"—Jessie J remains positive as she prepares herself for her cancer treatement

While addressing the concertgoers at the Wembley Arena, Jessie J asserted that she felt "grateful for this life," adding:

"I’m grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, my son, my partner, my parents, my family, my band, my crew, my people... We are so lucky. We have so much to live for, so much joy... so many things to do."

The 37-year-old shares a two-year-old son, Sky, with partner Chanan Safir Colman. The pair have been dating since 2021.

Sunday evening, the 75,000-strong crowd saw Jessie J perform her beloved hits, including Price Tag, Do it Like a Dude, Living My Best Life, and No Secrets.

Cornish later shared a longer statement on her Instagram Stories, reported People magazine. In her post, the singer mentioned she had a dinner with "some beautiful, inspiring friends" after her show. She added that after returning "home" and settling her "chores," she was having a "well earned cry." Reflecting on the day, she wrote:

"Now I'm sitting in the Skys room just staring at him. Having a needed a well earned cry. Happy and scared tears. This boy. My whole heart. What a special day today was."

In true Jessie J style, the songstress in a separate story quipped that she hoped Sky wouldn't wake up because she would "legit scare the sh*t out of him."

Last week, the English musician talked about the "worst day" she had since her diagnosis. In an Instagram Story posted on June 8, she explained that juggling motherhood, work, and cancer has resulted in her experiencing panic attacks and intense emotions like fear and anger. Quoting the singer, People magazine wrote:

"And you know what helped? I ate a corn on the cob. Turns out it's extremely hard to panic or cry while eating one. Highly recommend. (Instant) mood shift."

At the time, Jessie J also stressed the importance of being honest and acknowledging her "fear, anger, sadness, (and) panic." She asserted that one cannot "heal" otherwise.

While first revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, the songstress highlighted that following her performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball, she would take time off as she would undergo a mastectomy. At the time, she joked that she would come back with "massive t*ts and more music."

Jessie J has been keeping her fans updated via IG stories. This includes the insights into what she packed in her bag for the hospital and her final doctor's visit ahead of her surgery.

