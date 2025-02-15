"Is she lowkey trying to say hes abusive?" — Internet reacts as Latto says her boyfriend body-slammed her on the bed, broke her laptop

Well-known rapper Latto recently claimed in a video that she was reportedly body-slammed by her boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown, in bed while they were play fighting. Raphousetv obtained a video of Latto's claims and shared it through X on February 15, 2025, where the singer was showing a damaged laptop on camera.

Ad

Also known as Alyssa Michelle Stephens, she was heard saying in the video:

"My boyfriend and I was play fighting and he f*cking slammed me on the bed and I was with the laptop on the bed. So I landed on the laptop."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video shows that the laptop screen was seemingly damaged and while Alyssa tried to turn on the device, it was not working. The video then suddenly shifted to a moment where Alyssa was playing a game as she said that she was having a lot of fun.

Although Latto has yet to reveal more details on the incident, there were speculations on the internet that 21 Savage was Alyssa's boyfriend despite that she never mentioned him by name.

Ad

While Raphousetv's tweet also alleged that 21 Savage was her boyfriend, Alyssa seemingly addressed the same by writing:

"Ima start suing yall."

While Alyssa's video went viral, netizens took to the comments section of Raphousetv's post to share their reactions. One of the users questioned why Latto decided to speak about the incident to everyone and wrote:

"Why would she share this? Is she lowkey trying to say hes abusive?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also commented on the same:

"Why even put that info out there unless it's a subtle cry for help?", a user wrote on X.

"What's the point?!", one of the reactions reads.

People even referred to the laptop's condition in the video, where a person wrote that Alyssa should bring a new one.

"That MacBook died a warrior's death", an X reaction mentioned.

Ad

"Get a new one maybe?", a netizen commented.

"She gonna need a new laptop AND a chiropractor after this", an X user reacted.

21 Savage and Latto have never confirmed that they are dating

The duo has never confirmed their romance. Meanwhile, 21 Savage's personal life has drawn attention, as he is reportedly married to Keyanna Joseph and has two children with her.

Ad

The reports of 21 Savage and Latto's alleged relationship emerged around four years ago when they shared pictures from their vacation in Puerto Rico through their respective social media pages separately. However, Savage dismissed the claims that he was in a relationship as he appeared on a Clubhouse session in 2022, as per Bleumag.

Ad

Back in January last year, Savage got a tattoo of the name Alyssa behind his ear, leading to speculations about his relationship with the singer. Notably, Alyssa already had a tattoo of the name Sheyaa, which is the birth name of Savage, behind her ear since 2023.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine the same year, Alyssa opened up on why she keeps her personal life private and said:

"If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life."

Ad

As mentioned, Alyssa's video claiming that her boyfriend body-slammed her is trending everywhere and the former is yet to reveal the entire incident from her side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback