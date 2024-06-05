 Is Nadine Shah performing at Glastonbury? Singer says it’s “too expensive”

British singer and songwriter Nadine Shah recently took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 4, 2024, to address the speculations of her playing at the 2024 Glastonbury festival. Nadine called the alleged rumors "untrue" and mentioned that she was "NOT playing" at the music festival. In the post, Nadine mentioned:

"I would have liked to but I wasn’t offered a televised stage so I declined. It’s too expensive a hit for me to take otherwise."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, the Stealing Cars singer followed her previous tweet with another one mentioning the reality of playing live at Glastonbury, calling it "super expensive". Nadine said that sometimes the singers can take the hit if they can justify the costs like having a wider reach owing to a televised set. Concluding her post, Nadine said:

"Otherwise no, we've all bills to pay,"

Nadine Shah on music festivals and streaming services

The recent instance of Nadine Shah explaining that she won't be participating in 2024's Glastonbury festival owing to the expenses being too much, is one of the many times the singer has spoken out against such issues.

In an interview with The Guardian in December 2020, Nadine Shah talked about the "paltry remuneration" received from streaming platforms. She told the publication that the pandemic wiped out music festivals and gigs owing to which artists were forced to survive on streaming income.

Recalling what she used to tell herself at the time, the Aching Bones singer mentioned:

"I thought I’d be OK: “C’mon Nadine, you’ll be all right, you’ve been nominated for a bloody Mercury prize, you’ve over 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners. You’ll make the rent.”

However, the situation at the time didn't turn out well and she had to temporarily move back with her parents over the summer. She also mentioned that like most of her musician friends who relied on gigs, she found herself in "dire straits".

Nadine also shared that she appeared beside Ed O'Brien, Guy Garvey, and Tom Gray in front of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) inquiry.

Commenting on her experience, the Club Cougar singer stated that musicians usually rail against politicians and "not testify in front of them." She revealed that she and other musicians asked the government to intervene and correct the streaming market in its weak points. Expanding on what happened at the inquiry, Nadine Shah told The Guardian:

"Guy, Ed, Tom and I suggested the government grant musicians rights to income from streaming, so they can earn a percentage from every stream regardless of the system."

Nadine Shah claimed that it was "hardly a revolutionary idea" and that the government could inspect the market dominance of major music companies.

Apart from Nadine Shah's falsely rumored performance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, the actual lineup features multiple A-listers like SZA, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay as headliners.

Additionally, other acts include pop stars Sugababes and Jessi Ware, dancers Justice and Disclosure, as well as rappers Little Smiz and D-Block Europe. Glastonbury Festival 2024 will also reportedly feature a surprise set at 6 PM, on June 29, 2024, on the Woodsies stage.