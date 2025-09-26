"Is this the new Gen Z version of Jelena?": Fans react hilariously over Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics seemingly for ex The Kid LAROI 

Tate McRae's new single, Tit For Tat, appears to have lyrics aimed towards her ex-partner, The Kid LAROI. The couple broke up this summer, with the latter seemingly confirming it on July 25.Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI were speculated to be in a relationship since January 2024, before the latter confirmed it in April 2024. However, this summer, they have split up. Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, released a song named A Cold Play on September 5. Fans speculated that it was about his split. McRae has now released her single named Tit For Tat on September 24, with part of the lyrics reading:“Let's go song for song, let's go back to back/Let's go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that/That's the best you got, where's the good one at?/I was never ever as far as away as you thought […] Fix your f**king self, kiss my a** for that”Fans online have reacted to this new single, as one X (formerly Twitter) user referenced Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, writing:&quot;Is this the new Gen Z version of Jelena?&quot;NєνєrFσяgєт∂ємι♡♕ @NeverForgetDemiLINK@BuzzingPop Is this the new Gen Z version of Jelena?Another wrote,💖 @blndebibleLINK@BuzzingPop waiting for this “sorry - the kid laroi cover”Another commented,Capybara714 @Capybara7144LINK@BuzzingPop Lmao weren’t they dating like a week agoMany users were excited by McRae's song and praised her, as one wrote,Nevada @thecheeriesLINK@BuzzingPop She clocked him and his sh*tty sad boy pop a*sAnother commented,DG @dylanggcraveLINK@BuzzingPop oh she ate him the f*ck up 😭😭😭😭Another wrote,. @heatyonceLINK@BuzzingPop heheheh whack him again girlAlso Read: “I don’t trust their air”— Kid Laroi names Ariana Grande as his dream collaboratorsThe Kid LAROI appeared to confirm his split with Tate McRae in July this year2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside (Image Source: Getty)On July 25, Howard replied to a post on X that claimed that his team are promoting slander tweets against Tate McRae. He denied these allegations and shared a screenshot of what appeared to be his conversation with his team. In his chat, he wrote:“Guys is this coming internally? If so can we please have these taken down. Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack.”In the caption, he wrote:&quot;so yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed.&quot;Other than that, neither of them has publicly spoken about their breakup, but their recent songs appear to be just another confirmation.Tate McRae on working with The Kid LAROI on her album, So Close to WhatMcRae released her third studio album, So Close to What, on February 21 this year. The Kid LAROI features on the ninth track of the album, I Know Love. In a Q&amp;A session with Jake Shane on February 18, Tate McRae spoke about working with LAROI and said (h/t Billboard):“It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously. You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”In June 2025, LAROI said that McRae is “the hardest working artist” he's ever met in an interview with Elle. However, they appeared to have broken up soon after the interview was released.Also Read: &quot;Gonna be a banger&quot;- Fans buzz as Tate McRae set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival tonight