"Gonna be a banger"- Fans buzz as Tate McRae set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival tonight

Tate McRae is heading to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a special performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will be running this weekend, September 19-20, 2025. The singer, who released her So Close to What album earlier this year, is in the middle of the North American leg of her Miss Possessive Tour.McRae's performance on the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival is another way for the Miss Possessive hitmaker to perform live for her fans, who couldn't be more excited for her. They took to social media to share their reactions before the singer takes the iHeartRadio stage. One X user predicted that her performance would be a &quot;banger.&quot;Davano @davanoSOLLINK@PopBase @iHeartRadio Gonna be a banger!More fans shared what they think Tate McRae's set at the music festival will be. One fan said that she's going to be serving &quot;Queen sh*t only&quot; on the iHeartRadio stage, while others are excited to see her give a breathtaking performance. Another one pointed out how joining the lineup of the festival is &quot;perfect&quot; for the singer because her live vocals &quot;hit different.&quot;rant 🔥 zine @rant_zineLINK@PopBase @iHeartRadio Tate McRae gonna eat up that stage and leave everyone gagged tonight at iHeartFestival. Queen sh*t onlyIKENNA ☘️ @Ikenna10XLINK@PopBase @iHeartRadio Tate on the iHeart stage is perfect, her live vocals always hit different. 🔥Daniel Anaye @daniel_ana26LINK@PopBase @iHeartRadio Can’t wait Already know her performance will be amazing and breathe takingMeanwhile, some fans pointed out Tate McRae's packed schedule, with her iHeartRadio performance being scheduled right in the middle of her US tour. After her performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 19, she will be back on tour the next day and is set to perform at Denver's Ball Arena.john ❤️‍🔥 @grandesaddicttLINKi hope she's okay.... they're really making my girl work 😭😭😭eternallygrande @grandestarifanLINK@PopBase @iHeartRadio she doesn't take a break oh busyate mcrae 🙌Tate McRae recently made headlines at the 2025 VMAs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome of the biggest names in the music scene were under one roof on Sunday night last week, September 7, 2025, for the MTV Video Music Awards, when Tate McRae hit the stage. It was a night off from her Miss Possessive Tour, where she performed a medley of two of her hit songs, Revolving Door and Sports Car. Both are new tracks from her third studio album, So Close to What.She kicked off her VMAs performance with a performance of Revolving Door surrounded by backup dancers stripped down into their underwear and delighted the audience with her back-bend leg extension, as seen on the music video. Meanwhile, she had fire in the background for Sports Car and showed off her skills with her splits.Furthermore, besides her performance at the VMA stage, Tate McRae was also nominated for six categories during the awards night. She got a nod for Song of the Year for Sports Car and received two nominations in the same category, Song of the Summer, for both her F1 track, Just Keep Watching, and her feature on Morgan Wallen's What I Want.She went home with two VMAs, the Song of the Summer for Just Keep Watching and Best Editing for the same track. While neither of the awards was televised, her reaction to winning Song of the Summer was captured on TikTok, per Billboard Canada, where she shared how &quot;excited&quot; she is and &quot;very blessed and honored.&quot;Besides Tate McRae, the iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup also includes Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll, GloRilla, Maroon 5, and more. The 2-day event will be broadcast live each night at 10:30 pm ET via iHeartMedia radio stations and streaming on Hulu.