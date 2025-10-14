Is Tyler, The Creator performing at a free concert with Daniel Caesar? Rapper addresses viral rumor 

Tyler, The Creator has dismissed claims that he is going to perform a free concert with Daniel Caesar. He pointed out that Caesar is going to perform like he has been doing all month.
A rumor spread on social media on Monday, October 13, that Tyler, The Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, will be a special guest during Daniel Caesar's performance. It was scheduled for Monday night at the Meadow in Piedmont Park in Atlanta.
However, Tyler responded to this rumor on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. He responded to a page sharing the aforementioned rumor and wrote:
"no the f*ck im not lmfao idk where yall got that info from. that man mr ceasar is gonna perform tho hes been doing it all month"
The misinformation spread after Caesar had shared an announcement of his concert on his Instagram story. It didn't have a location at the time, but the picture he used also featured Tyler in it (via Hot New Hip Hop).
Tyler, The Creator says he might take a break after Chromakopia Tour
Tyler started his Chromakopia Tour in February this year in support of his album, Chromakopia, which was released on October 28, 2024. He performed in North America, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. This leg of his tour ended on September 21 at Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines.
During his final concert, the rapper said that he might take a big break after this, saying:
"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again. I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very long break... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."
Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia Tour isn't over, though. He will start the Latin American leg of his tour next year, performing in the likes of Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Colombia.
Tyler, The Creator on his album, Don't Tap The Glass
Tyler released his ninth studio album, Don't Tap The Glass, on July 21, 2025. The 10-track album has features from Yebba and Madison McFerrin. It veers towards being more fun as compared to Chromakopia.
In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, published on August 7, the rapper spoke about his new album, saying:
“It was being silly, just fun again. Because Chromakopia was so like, for me… I’m not saying it’s the most mature, deep shit. Everyone has different lives. But for me, whether it’s me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that’s affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into.”
Tyler said that he wanted the new album to be devoid of "emotional sh*t". He wanted to have fun and say "outrageous sh*t". He also said that he reconnected with his love for dancing due to this album.
