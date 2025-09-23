"I'm f**king not twenty no more" - Tyler, The Creator questions whether he will tour again after completing the current leg of CHROMAKOPIA tour

Tyler, The Creator opened up about his reluctance to go on another tour during the last stop of his &quot;CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR&quot; in the Philippines on September 21, 2025. The rapper's recent tour spanned nearly 100 shows across North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia between February and September 2025 in support of his eighth album, Chromakopia, which was released in October 2024.During his closing show at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, the 34-year-old rapper wondered whether he wanted to tour again after the toll of the current tour, suggesting that touring in his thirties was different from touring in his twenties. He further said he wanted to take a &quot;very, very, very, very long break,&quot; and thanked fans for welcoming him, adding:&quot;I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again, because I'm f**king not twenty no more. I can’t lie to y’all. I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break. Y'all have treated me very well. Y'all treated Paris Texas very well, and we really appreciate y’all, so thank y'all.&quot;This is not the first time Tyler, The Creator has spoken about the difficulties of touring in his thirties. Speaking at the Tyler Talk event in London in May 2025, the Sticky rapper admitted that while he was physically fit to perform his 90-minute sets on stage, he felt &quot;mentally drained.&quot;According to Rap-Up, he further added that the unfamiliarity of sleeping on a different bed every night took a mental toll on his psyche, continuing:“Touring now at 34 is not as it was at 20. I’m mentally drained. I’m physically OK. I am on stage for 90 minutes alone, non-stop movement, but I’m pretty much in shape, so I’m fine. Man, the mental toll it takes on you…The unfamiliarity [of a] different bed every night…after a while, it gets a bit stressful.”Tyler, The Creator, who was on the European leg of the &quot;CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR&quot; at the time, admitted to feeling claustrophobic in Europe as opposed to the “wide streets” in Los Angeles, where he was able to “see the sky all the time.” He added that the stress of having security around him at all times left him feeling &quot;heavy&quot;.Exploring Tyler, The Creator's upcoming performancesWhile Tyler, The Creator has announced a potential break from touring, the rapper will continue performing at festivals around the world in 2025 and 2026. Tyler was announced as part of the lineup at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025, a music festival he created in 2012. The festival will be held at Dodger Stadium Grounds in Los Angeles on November 15 and 16, 2025. Other artists included in the lineup are Childish Gambino, GloRilla, A$AP Rocky, Doechii, and Clipse, among others.Tyler, The Creator performing at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 (Image via Getty)In March 2026, Tyler, The Creator will head to Latin America to perform at music festivals such as Lollapalooza and the Estéreo Picnic festival. He also has some solo concerts in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico. Here are the dates for Tyler, The Creator's Latin America shows in 2026:Lollapalooza Argentina, Buenos Aires, Argentina - March 13 to 15Lollapalooza Chile, Santiago, Chile - March 13 to 15Parque Viva, San José, Costa Rica - March 18 (solo)Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia - March 20 to 22Lollapalooza Brasil, São Paulo, Brazil - March 20 to 22Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico - March 24 and 25 (solo)Arena Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - March 29 (solo)Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico - March 31 (solo)Tyler, The Creator released his ninth album, Don't Tap The Glass, in July 2025, while on the North American leg of his &quot;CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.&quot;