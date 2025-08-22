From Tyler, the Creator to Childish Gambino: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival full lineup explored 

  • home icon
By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 22, 2025 08:34 GMT
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Tyler, the Creator performing at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival recently unveiled the lineup for its upcoming two-day event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 15 and 16, 2025. This is the 11th edition of the annual music festival, hosted and organized by Tyler, the Creator. Tickets have already sold out at the time of writing, but fans can still join the waitlist on the carnival's official website.

On August 21, 2025, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's official Instagram page posted a lineup word search, asking followers to search for the names of the performing artists hidden within the game.

A follow-up post unveiled the completed game, announcing the official lineup, which included Tyler, the Creator, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Don Toliver, Clipse, and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Full lineup for the upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival:

  • Childish Gambino
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • GloRilla
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Doechii
  • PartyOf2
  • Tems
  • Thundercat
  • Kilokisk
  • Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist
  • CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
  • Luh Tyler
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • Samara Cyn
  • T-Pain
  • Domo Genesis
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Mike G
  • La Reezy
  • Clipse
  • Don Toliver
  • AZ Chike
  • AG Club
  • Chezile
  • Zelooperz
  • Ecca Vandal
  • Ray Vaughn
  • Bb Trickz
  • Fousheé
  • Left Brain
  • Navy Blue
  • Geezer
  • Zack Fox
  • Paris Texas
  • Teezo Touchdown
  • Deb Never
  • Clairo
  • MIKE
  • Alemeda
  • Men I Trust
  • sombr
According to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival website, the event is open to all ages, with free entry for children five and under. The carnival opens at noon on both days with an 11 pm curfew. Moreover, the set times and lineup are "subject to change without notice." The carnival allows no animals except service dogs.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival celebrated its 10th anniversary last year

Previously known as OFWGKTA Carnival or Odd Future Carnival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was founded by Tyler, the Creator in 2012. The carnival has been a staple since then, except during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024. The special lineup featured artists such as Erykah Badu, André 3000, Sexxy Red, Doechii, Playboi Carti, and Tyler, the Creator.

In 2019, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival made headlines after concertgoers booed and jeered at Drake, who had appeared as a surprise guest during the "Tyler and friends" style set.

According to The Fader (published November 2019), fans, who expected Frank Ocean, loudly booed after the Canadian rapper took the stage and yelled 'No' when he asked whether they wanted to hear more songs. Following this, Tyler, the Creator took to social media X to criticize the concertgoers, adding that they "acted out like a**holes" and made him look "entitled and trash."

"I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F**KING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F**K WITH THAT," he wrote.
In a 2016 interview with Forbes, Tyler, the Creator spoke about Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's success and how it impacted his career, saying:

“The success of this has allowed me to get in rooms with certain companies and certain people to talk and it’s great because my music alone wouldn’t have done that. This allows people to see another side of me other than me just saying stuff over a beat. This gets me in the rooms with people and companies I really admire their stuff, it’s worked thus far.”

The rapper has released two new albums over the last two years ahead of the carnival. In October 2024, he released his eighth LP, Chromakopia, and in July 2025, he released Don't Tap the Glass.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Ameen Fatima
