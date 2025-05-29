"It is groundless": BLACKPINK's Jisoo's brother denies anonymous accusation of secretly filming during intimacy following backlash

On May 29, 2025, Ilgan Sports reported that Kim Jung-hoon, the older brother of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, has firmly denied allegations of secretly filming someone during an intimate moment. The accusations were written by an anonymous writer and shared on Blind, a workplace community platform. The post allegedly claimed that Kim Jung-hoon had recorded the encounter without the other person’s consent.

The original post was deleted shortly after being published, but had already spread widely across online communities and media outlets. Kim Jung-hoon responded to Ilgan Sports, stating that the allegations were “groundless.” He added that he was in the process of consulting with a legal team and planned to take formal legal action.

"It is groundless. I plan on suing, and I am currently discussing it with a law firm," he said.

In the post, the writer alleged that they had discovered the secret filming only later. They further claimed the footage had been shown to acquaintances. The anonymous individual also accused him of keeping similar recordings of other women and said he often pursued multiple women at once. They added that one of these instances was during his wife’s pregnancy.

Some of the victims, according to the post, had allegedly been coerced into sharing explicit material. The accuser expressed deep emotional distress and said they were ready to take legal steps. According to KBI Zoom, the statement read:

“One day, I had a se*ual encounter at his (Jisoo’s older brother’s) house. I later found out that he had secretly recorded the encounter with a hidden camera. I couldn’t believe it. But when I heard that he was showing the video to his acquaintances and even boasting about storing illicit recordings of multiple women, I felt humiliated and terrified, to the point where my body froze.”

They also stated a willingness to join with others who may have had similar experiences.

“He was involved with multiple women simultaneously, including one he met while his wife was pregnant. He coerced some of them into sending explicit videos. He treated women like se*ual objects, disregarding their consent or feelings. I did not consent to being filmed. I had no idea I was being recorded. I am a victim of all this. I am considering legal action and am prepared to speak out with other victims if necessary."

Kim Jung-hoon currently leads both Biomom, a wellness brand specializing in children's health products, and its subsidiary entertainment label, Blissoo, where his sister Jisoo is the only signed artist.

Background on Blissoo, Jisoo’s recent solo activities, & more

The controversy has drawn added attention due to Jisoo’s professional and family ties with the accused. After parting ways with YG Entertainment for her solo endeavors in late 2023, Jisoo signed with Blissoo in early 2024. The label was launched under Biomom Inc., and she became its public face and first artist. While her group activities with BLACKPINK remain under YG, all four members opted not to renew their contracts with the agency.

Blissoo’s establishment was followed by a wave of solo activity from Jisoo. She kicked off 2024 with her debut mini-album Amortage, released in February through a global partnership with Warner Records. The album includes 4 tracks, including Earthquake and Tears. Her work as both a performer and composer earned her the “Best Solo (Female)” award at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA), held in Yokohama, Japan.

In addition to her music career, Jisoo has also pursued acting. Her first lead role was in the 2021 drama Snowdrop. She then starred in the 2025 zombie-themed drama Newtopia, which received strong viewership ratings. She has also recently completed filming for a romantic K-drama titled Monthly Boyfriend (also known as Boyfriend on Demand).

Jisoo also concluded her first solo fan-meeting tour, Lights, Love, Action!, which took place in several Asian cities, including Tokyo, Manila, and Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK star has not publicly commented on the allegations involving her brother as of this article's writing.

