"IT LOOKS NOTHING LIKE HER" — Internet divided by Madame Tussauds unveiling 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures inspired by Eras Tour 

Following the success of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been honored with 13 new Madame Tussauds statues, unveiled on July 23. Each statue features a different tour outfit and will be displayed in 13 Tussauds museums worldwide.The news was shared on X by @PopBase later on Wednesday and has since gone viral, with over 800K views, 23K likes, and 2K retweets. It has also elicited mixed reactions on the social media platform, with one user commenting:duo covers @duowlingocoversLINKTHAT IS NOT TAYLOR IT LOOKS NOTHING LIKE HER 😭Some netizens expressed their disappointment at the new statues, claiming they didn't look like Taylor.&quot;none of their figures look like taylor or any other celebrity they waxxify&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;why have they made her loook so mean lol&quot; - asked another.&quot;It's a little disrespectful she ain't that fat&quot; - wrote a third netizen.Meanwhile, others appeared excited for the Wildest Dreams singer, comparing her success to that of Michael Jackson.&quot;it’s confirmed she’s bigger than michael jackson because they haven’t even done this for him&quot; - replied a fourth user.&quot;Not even Spider-Man has this many variants&quot; - pointed out a fifth one.&quot;13 wax Taylors around the globe… she really said you get a Swift, and you get a Swift. this is either genius marketing or the start of a very shiny multiverse.&quot; - posted a sixth netizen.&quot;Swifties about to be in their Tussauds era&quot; - commented a seventh one.According to Billboard, the 12 new wax figures will appear in Amsterdam, Hollywood, Berlin, Nashville, Orlando, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Blackpool in England, Sydney, New York, Budapest, and London.Meanwhile, the 13th one is believed to travel around the world, but will start in Shanghai. Danielle Cullen - the senior figure stylist working at Madame Tussauds - released a statement about the new project, saying:&quot;It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once-in-a-generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can.&quot;The statement also reveals that Tussauds has worked with recognized fashion houses like Christian Louboutin, Etro, Vivienne Westwood, and Versace to recreate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour looks.Taylor Swift gifted Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco a homemade sourdough loaf breadThe news of Taylor Swift's new wax statues comes a day after she gifted her friend, Selena Gomez, and his fiancé, Benny Blanco, a handmade sourdough bread loaf in a gift basket.Blanco shared a picture of the gift basket in his Instagram story on the day of Gomez's 33rd birthday (Tuesday, July 22), with a handwritten message that read: &quot;It's a loaf story&quot;Taylor Swift was also a part of Selena's pre-birthday celebration, with the latter sharing a picture of the duo surrounded by multiple balloons in her Instagram post. In her caption, Gomez also expressed her gratitude for Swift, Benny, and other friends who were a part of the disco-themed party.