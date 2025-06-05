"It's extremely impactful" — Legal expert claims Bryana Bongolan's balcony incident shows Diddy's alleged "mob-like behavior" 

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Bryana Bongolan returned to take the stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking trial. Bongolan, a former friend of the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, began her testimony on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, following an immunity order after pleading the Fifth.

Ad

In her testimony on Wednesday, Bongolan spoke about a 2016 incident, where Sean Combs had held her over a 17-story balcony, later throwing her onto the balcony furniture. Commenting on the testimony, former federal prosecutor Alyse Adamson told CNN:

"I think it’s extremely impactful, if the jury ultimately believes it. That’s mob-like behavior, and that’s what prosecutors need. He needs to be behaving in a pattern of abuse, threats, and violence. That’s the theme."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adamson also mentioned that while Bongolan's testimony had certainly earned the prosecution points, it was now time to see how well the witness held up during the defense's cross-examination.

Judge Subramanian questioned the relevance of Bongolan's alleged balcony incident in Diddy's trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the courtroom session on June 5, Judge Arun Subramanian asked the prosecution about the relevance of Bryana Bongolan's testimony about the balcony incident to the charges Diddy is facing. One of the prosecutors, Christy Slavik, responded by claiming that the incident highlighted to the jury how Combs' violent behavior wasn't limited to Ventura but also extended to those close to her.

As Bryana returned to the stand, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland asked her if Cassie Ventura was a witness to Diddy allegedly dangling her over the balcony in 2016. Bongolan replied that she could hear Ventura's voice but wasn't certain of her presence, as per CNN.

Ad

Bongolan further testified that she continued to see Diddy occasionally following the balcony incident. When questioned if she was afraid of having Combs nearby, she said:

"I kept my distance."

Westmoreland further questioned why Bryana continued to hang out with Diddy and Cassie following the alleged attack, saying:

"Isn’t it true that you continued to hang out with Mr. Combs and you continued to spend the night at Ms. Ventura’s house because Mr. Combs did not cause you those injuries?"

Ad

The witness responded:

"Part of that statement is correct and part of that statement I can’t agree with."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, during her testimony, a text message that the Victory rapper had once sent to Bryana was read aloud in court. It said that friends should look after one another if they get high together. The message read:

"If you’re gonna do k with her at least have her back"

Westmoreland then asked Bongolan if she believed Combs was unhappy with her using drugs with Cassie Ventura and wanted her to stop, to which she said that she "can't speak for him."

Ad

The defense also questioned the timeline of Bryana's alleged balcony incident. Westmoreland told the court that Diddy was traveling at the time, with Ventura accompanying him.

According to CNN, Combs performed on the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour in Newark on September 25, 2016, and the couple attended a New York City event the following day. Meanwhile, the photo of Bongolan's bruise also had a timestamp of September 26, with Brayana testifying it was taken hours after the incident.

Ad

In her final question to Bryana, Westmoreland asked her if she had lied to the jury, to which the witness said:

"I can't agree with you."

The trial against Diddy, who is charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, started on May 5, 2025. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More